NPFL Voids Beyond Limit’s Quest as Heartland Takes Slot

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has determined that Beyond Limits Football Academy will not be participating in the 2024/2025 season due to concerns regarding dual interest.

Specifically, there is one ownership of Beyond Limits Football Academy and Remo Stars, a club already competing in the NPFL, which constitutes a breach of Rule B11.4 of the NPFL Framework and Rules.

As a result of this decision, the slot previously occupied by Beyond Limits Football Academy has been relinquished and subsequently handed over to Heartland FC. This decision aligns with Rule A5.2, which stipulates the criteria for club participation. Heartland FC met the requirements set by the NPFL board and was the only relegated club to express interest in filling the vacancy.

We also need to clarify that there was no slot-buying transaction, as such practices are explicitly prohibited under NPFL rules. The NPFL remains committed to upholding a fair and competitive league.

While the NPFL rules do not explicitly foresee every scenario, the board has exercised its discretion, as permitted under the league’s governing documents, to ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of the league and its stakeholders.

The NPFL will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, ensuring that all actions taken are in line with our commitment to fairness and the integrity of the competition.

In its reaction via the official social media handle, it noted that; “although we are disappointed to miss out the opportunity to compete at the highest level, we respect the decision and are committed to continuing our development and growth as a team,” it stated.