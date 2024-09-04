Nigeria Has Lost a Colossus, Iconic Woman in Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua, Tinubu Declares

•Shettima leads FG’s delegation to the late Yar’Adua matriarch’s burial

•Buhari absent as first lady mourns

Deji Elumoye and Francis Sardauna in Katsina





President Bola Tinubu has expressed the nation’s grief over the passing of the mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Major General Shehu Yar’adua (rtd), Hajiya Binta Dada Yar’Adua, describing her as a colossus and iconic woman.

The president said the passing of Hajiya Yar’Adua on Monday night, was a loss not just for the immediate family or Katsina State alone, but the entire nation.

The remains Hajiya Yar’Adua, were laid to rest in Katsina yesterday afternoon according to Islamic rites.

The funeral prayer was led by Sheikh Aminu Yammawa at the old Katsina stadium, at about 2:15 p.m. Though it was earlier scheduled for 1:30 p.m. but had to be postponed due to a heavy downpour in the ancient city.

She was later buried at about 3:00 p.m close to the tombs of her sons: Musa and Shehu Yar’Adua and that of her late husband, Musa Yar’Adua at the famous Danmarna cemetery, located in the Katsina metropolitan area.

Tinubu spoke yesterday through his deputy, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who led the federal government’s delegation to her burial in Katsina State.

President Tinubu, while eulogising the deceased, noted that the loss of Hajiya Yar’Adua had impacted the whole nation.

“We are here to express his commitment to the governor, the government and Nigeria as a whole over the loss of the matriarch. We are sympathising with the family over this great loss. She was our mother and our grandmother.

“May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah give the government, the family and people of Katsina State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Earlier, son of the deceased and representative of Katsina Central Senatorial District, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, paid tribute to his mother’s legacy.

According to him, “Our mother was a shining example of kindness, compassion, and piety. Her life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and service to humanity.

“As a devout Muslim, she lived a life of unwavering faith, always seeking the pleasure of Allah (SWT). Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but we take comfort in the knowledge that she lived a fulfilling life and left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity,” he added.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who led senators to the burial, urged Abdulaziz Yar’Adua and all those she left behind to take solace in the fact that she lived a righteous life dedicated to the service of Allah and humanity.

“Hajiya Dada was a devout Muslim who dedicated her life to the service of Allah and humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army and Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua and all other persons she left behind. May Allah give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Shettima was accompanied to the burial by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Also on the delegation is a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Aliyu Modibo.

Other dignitaries at the event included Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the funeral prayer, even though he was said to be in Daura, Katsina.

But in a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the former president condoled with the Yar’Adua family and the government and people of Katsina State.

He described as sad, the news of the passing of Hajiya Dada.

“She was a mother who cared for her family as she did us, the friends of her children. Her virtuous life was an inspiration to us and all who came close to her; her righteousness and high values of life gave the country a set of successful and patriotic leaders. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.”

On her part, Mrs Tinubu in a release personally signed stated: “She was a mother, who played her role admirably, producing great sons including the Late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua.

“I pray Almighty Allah grants the entire family, friends, loved ones and the numerous people she touched their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus.”