NAEE Seeks Collaboration with NERC on Energy-related Matters

The Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE) is seeking stronger ties with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to promote advocacies on energy and electricity-related matters.

The NAEE executive team led by the President, Dr. Hassan Mahmud stated this during a courtesy visit to NERC at its headquarters in Abuja.

Mahmud said that the visit was to strengthen collaborations with NERC and to appreciate NERC for its support process. The NAEE team also announced its 17th annual conference in October themed: ‘’The Energy, Economy and Environment Nexus: Imperative for Good Governance and Sustainable Development in Africa’’.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of NERC, Dr. Musiliu Oseni who received the NAEE team said NERC was open to such official relationships with NAEE and was open to NERC officials becoming members of the association.

Also, NERC Commissioner, Planning, Research and Strategy, Dr. Yusuf Ali harped on creating a symbiotic and strategic partnership for NAEE to undertake advocacy efforts and amplify the policies and reforms of NERC for the Nigerian Meanwhile, NERC has emerged as the first among 53 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) after scoring 100 per cent for active engagement on the ReportGov.NG platform, and full compliance with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) timeline of 72 hours for complaint/ticket resolution in the first half of 2024.

The ReportGov.NG platform is Nigeria’s official public service complaint website for complaints and feedback for the service of any MDA of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

