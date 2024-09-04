FG Set to Host Five-day Research Exhibition

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government is set to host a five-day research exhibition scheduled for the 17th of November, dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations and groundbreaking research.

The event, which is set to bring together researchers, inventors, and creators to share their cutting-edge projects and visionary ideas, will take place in Abuja.

Speaking on the upcoming fair, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said intense and wide consultations are ongoing with institutions and organisations that can partner with and support TETFund to drive interest and encourage organizations and individuals to participate and identify technologies with a view to establishing enterprises and/or enhancing the performance of existing businesses.

He said TETFund is deliberately organising the fair for researchers, inventors, and creators who express interest in showcasing their technologies to participate free of charge, and that the Fair is open to the general public to attend free of charge.

He said: “In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, which mainly aims at ‘rebooting’ the economy through the massive generation of jobs, creation of wealth, and the improvement of the general welfare of Nigerians, TETFund is organising a strategic research fair to gather and showcase many of the concluded practical research results and technologies that can be manufactured and/or are scalable, and also to encourage Nigerians.”

The minister further said all additional details about the fair can be accessed on the TETFund website.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, expressed profound appreciation to the minister for planning the fair.

“We see the efforts harmonising towards ensuring that we harness all the potential and all the achievements that have been recorded in the area of innovation and creativity. As the minister said, it is open to all Nigerians.

“It is not limited to our beneficiary institutions. So, research institutes, private inventors, and digital creators, if you know you have done anything that will lead to the creation of jobs, the development of products and services, or the improvement of the lives of our people, come and showcase,” Echono said.