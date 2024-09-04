Experts Urge Schools to Adopt Strategies for 2024/25 Academic Year

Funmi Ogundare

As schools prepare to commence the new academic session, experts in the education sector have called for proactive and forward-thinking strategies from school leaders to ensure success.

They said this during a webinar titled ‘Pathway for the Education Industry in the 2024/25 Academic Year’, which featured several recommendations.

Business Development Strategist Mr. Rotimi Eyitayo emphasised the importance of vision and adaptability, urging school owners to improve their market share and access essential resources such as land, labour, and technology.

He stressed that success hinges on a well-rounded system rather than just revenue from school fees.

Dr. Sam Obafemi, convener of the Business Study Group, highlighted the need for school associations to influence public office selections while advocating for education-focused politicians.

He stressed the need for standardization, community engagement, and effective public relations to make their voices heard.

Mrs. Funke Fowler-Amba, CEO of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, spoke on the value of emotional intelligence and vulnerability in leadership. She encouraged the creation of an environment of trust and collaboration, emphasizing that educators should embrace continuous learning and open communication.

To succeed in challenging times, Amba urged school owners to provide easy access to reading/learning materials, encourage staff to write personal development plans, use collaborative tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, etc., as well as rotate team members to promote skills and cross-pollination.

Jemima Nartey, Founder/CEO of Happy Kids Schools, Accra, Ghana, advised school leaders to focus on innovative strategies and strong staff and student loyalty to maintain their school’s integrity amid challenges.

Nartey, who had been running her school for 31 years, highlighted the importance of effective advertising and a good salary scale to retain staff.

In her remarks, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, CEO of Edumark Consult, noted that the webinar was prompted by concerns from school owners struggling with operational costs, teacher retention, and policy issues.

She expressed hope that the strategies discussed would help schools navigate these challenges effectively as they prepare for the upcoming academic year.