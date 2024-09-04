Expert Calls for Yearly Eye Check

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An eye specialist and community service provider, Alhaji Azeez Amuda, has advised that human eyes should be well taken care of by examining them regularly, at least once in a year.

The expert warned against visiting quacks and chemist shops to complain about their eyes, as they could be misled.

Delivering a health lecture at the 2024 Press Week of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday, he said there are several cases of people who listened to hearsay on how to care for their eyes, but ended up losing their sight.

He states that: “Just like conjunctivitis in newborns, in which babies bring out discharge in their eyes, and mothers are advised to insert breast milk to clear the eyes, such act can lead to complete blindness.”

The expert, therefore, advised people to always visit hospitals and eye experts before taking any step in treating their eye problems and getting eye glasses.

He added that high blood pressure could add to eye problems, saying that there was a need to monitor patients’ blood pressure while treating their eye problems.

Amuda stressed the need for the eyes to be checked at least annually, saying that glaucoma is a very serious issue that does not give a signal and could lead to cataract and eventually blindness.

He advised that the eyes should be given some rest every one hour by closing it for a few minutes before continuing with viewing things.

The expert also talked about monitoring diet in order to have good vision, listing mango, palm oil, dry fish, and other things that contain protein and calcium, which are good for vision.

He, however, said that immunisation should be given to children from birth to the age of five years, adding that if children are attacked with measles, it might also lead to blindness.