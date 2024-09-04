Essay Competition:Heirs Insurance Group Shortlists 15 Semi- finalists

Heirs Insurance Group, has shortlisted its top 15 semi-finalists for the third edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship. The top 15 participants emerged from a competitive pool of close to 5,000 entries from Junior Secondary School students across Nigeria.

All entries underwent a rigorous grading process by renowned academics, on originality, depth of analysis, and clarity of thought. Furthermore, Deloitte & Touche, a leading Audit and Quality Assurance Firm, independently reviewed the grading process to ensure

objectivity.

According to the company, out of the shortlisted participants, three students will proceed to the grand finale for a concluding presentation, on an all-expense paid trip sponsored by Heirs Insurance Group, which will take place at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, in September.

It said winners of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship will receive a combined scholarship of N8 million, with the final winner’s school getting an additional N1 million donation.

The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the group geared towards improving the quality of education of the next generation. The Championship also highlights emerging talent, while bringing parents

and children closer to insurance through extended workshops on financial security.

According to the underwriting firm, this year’s competition witnessed creative entries from 35 states of the country, in response to the task of writing an essay titled “If I Could Invent Something New”. In appreciation and acknowledgement of the creative submissions, all participating students will receive a certificate of participation.