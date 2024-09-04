COAS: Data Management Key to Military’s Operational Success, Administrative Excellence

•Armed forces capable of containing banditry like insurgency, says Marwa

Linus Aleke and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, observed Tuesday in Abuja, that in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ability to manage and secure data efficiently is not just a requirement but a cornerstone of operational success and administrative excellence.

Gen. Lagbaja made this observation while declaring open, the Second Edition of the Army Headquarters, Department of Military Secretary Data Management and Record Keeping Seminar 2024, themed “Efficient Data Management and Record Keeping in a Digital Era: An Imperative for Sustaining a Professional Nigerian Army within a Joint Environment”.

In another related development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.) has commended the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their professionalism, patriotism and daily sacrifices in their efforts to curb banditry in the North West and other security challenges in parts of the country.

Marwa spoke Tuesday when the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka paid him a courtesy visit at the NDLEA’s National Headquarters in Abuja to seek collaboration of NCTC and NDLEA.

Gen. Lagbaja who was the special guest of honour, also expressed conviction that effective data management and record keeping is fundamental to a successful army, stating that the seminar offered valuable opportunity for participants to gain essential knowledge and skills which are essential for maintaining the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.

“By focusing on current best practices in our data management and record keeping system, we will ensure that the Nigerian Army remains adaptive, resilient, and capable of meeting the demands of a joint environment,” he said.

According to Lagbaja, this includes not only traditional military engagements but also the increasingly significant domains of cyber and media operations.

Expressing delight at the participation of various AHQ departments, corps, and formations’ record offices, the army chief added that their presence at the seminar here demonstrated strong commitment to enhancing their expertise in data management, record keeping, cyber security, and document security.

Represented by Chief of Standard and Evaluation (Army), Maj. Gen. Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba, the army chief, said the seminar came at a time when the military is operating in a complex environment, especially in cyber and media domains, while also engaged in numerous national operations.

The army chief averred that these challenges underscore the vital importance of efficient data management and record keeping for the effective administration of the Nigerian Army.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the military secretary (army), Maj. Gen. Eyitayo Oyinlola, said the seminar was borne out of the critical necessity to streamline and enhance data management and record keeping practices within the Nigerian Army in today’s digital era, noting that the seminar represents a significant milestone in their collective pursuit of excellence in data management and record keeping within the Nigerian Army.

Oyinlola said that the focus of the seminar, was to imbue best practices in data management and record keeping with emphasis on proper document storage and security in a digital era, in order to foster efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Army.

“Effective data management and record keeping ensures the preservation of institutional data and records of vital historical value to facilitate quick decision-making and sound administration of the Nigerian Army for years to come,” he said.

He concluded that the knowledge that will be shared during this seminar, will therefore be instrumental in enabling Nigerian Army to maintain accurate records, facilitate informed decision-making, and optimise its overall effectiveness in the force’s administration.

Retired Brig. Gen. Marwa said there is need to support and encourage the armed forces following a viral video of bandits celebrating the ‘capture’ of an armoured military vehicle stuck in a mucky path in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He added that the Nigerian military is well placed and capable of containing banditry like they already contained insurgency in the North East.

He urged Nigerians to stand with the military and other security agencies in the ongoing efforts to end all security challenges facing the country. According to him, “man for man, officer to officer, soldier to soldier – the Nigerian Armed Forces personnel are an equal or better match to any of their colleagues anywhere in the world.”

Marwa said this explains their success in peacekeeping operations even before independence and the reason why they are well sought after by the United Nations, adding that the exploits of our armed forces under ECOMOG are still fresh in memory.

“I recall that during my tenure as Defence Adviser in our Permanent Mission to the UN, Nigerian troops were always sought after for their professionalism and effectiveness”, he stated.

The NDLEA boss harping on the need to appreciate the sacrifices being made by personnel of the armed forces, said: “We must always remember that our men and women in uniform left their families and went to the bush these past 15 years, fighting an asymmetrical warfare in ill-defined territories and an amorphous enemy that easily mixes with the rural population.”

He said if the same security forces have been able to contain the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, which was once far worse than the present banditry in the North West, they will in a matter of time end the criminal activities of non-state actors in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and other parts of the region.

Marwa said rather than fall for the propaganda of criminal elements, the Nigerian public should stand up for massive and unequivocal support to the armed forces and other security agencies in diverse ways.

“Our support and goodwill towards our security forces can come in the form of encouraging words, scholarship for their orphaned children and other empowerment grants to their widows and families, all of which can be channeled through their service headquarters”, he added.

He commended Gen. Laka for the visit while expressing confidence in his ability to succeed on his task at the NCTC.

Speaking earlier, Laka said he came on the visit to seek collaboration between the NCTC and NDLEA because of the strong nexus between drugs and crimes.

He noted that with over 50,000 arrests in three years, the activities of NDLEA have disrupted crimes, and struck a significant blow to the criminal organizations as well as activities that thrive on illicit drugs and substances.

According to him, “We all know the nexus between drug abuse, crime and terrorism. We know that drugs fuel various forms of criminality, including terrorism by providing financial resources and impairing judgment, thus contributing to violent extremism. This nexus underscores the importance of a holistic approach to combating these threats.

“We have state-of-the-art laboratories at the centre. We have toxicology lab, DNA lab, fingerprint lab, data extraction lab, and so on and these labs are open to you. I would like a situation whereby we can collaborate with the NDLEA to fight threats of terrorism in the country.

“Additionally, there is a need for strategic communication and sensitization campaigns on the nexus between drugs, and crime. So, we would also like to collaborate with the NDLEA to organize sensitization workshops, seminars, and so on to enlighten the public on the danger of the use of drugs.”