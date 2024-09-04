Coalition of CSOs Seeks End to Female Genital Mutilation, Backs Legislation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), led by Women Against Violence & Exploitation (WAVE) has backed a submission to the National Assembly advocating the adoption of laws prohibiting Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the Nigeria.

This initiative, the organisation said, marks a significant effort to protect the rights and wellbeing of girls and women across the nation.

WAVE Foundation, founded in 2016, is the first organisation to organise a walk to end female genital mutilation in Nigeria. A registered non profit organisation in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nation, it specialises in gender equity and transformation leadership.

The group expressed full support to the recommendations sent to the National assembly for deliberations and to enact laws that will prohibit female genital mutilation, and also made submissions of actions to be taken by the National Assembly to achieve the goal.

“We express our full endorsement of the submission sent to the National Assembly advocating for the adoption and implementation of comprehensive laws prohibiting FGM. This crucial initiative, spearheaded by WAVE Foundation and Value Female Network (VFN), represents a significant step towards protecting the rights and well-being of girls and women across our nation.

“We urge the National Assembly to prioritise the enactment of laws that unequivocally prohibit all forms of FGM. Such legislation must include strict penalties for perpetrators and robust protection mechanisms for survivors.

“We call for nationwide campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of FGM and to educate communities about the legal and health implications associated with this harmful practice and also emphasise the importance of involving local communities, traditional leaders, and religious institutions in the fight against FGM. Their support and collaboration are vital to the success of any legislative measures,” the group stated.

It further advocated the provision of accessible healthcare and support services for survivors of FGM. This, it said, includes physical, psychological, and social support to help them rebuild their lives and regain their dignity.

“We demand the establishment of monitoring and accountability frameworks to ensure effective enforcement of the laws prohibiting FGM. Regular reporting and evaluation mechanisms are essential to measure progress and address challenges. In addition a law should be made to protect the whistle blowers from being victimised”

“By endorsing this submission, we collectively reaffirm our commitment to ending FGM in Nigeria. We can create a safer and more equitable society through united action and unwavering determination for all,” it added.