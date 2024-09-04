ASUSS Lauds Aiyedatiwa’s Investments in Education 

Fidelis David in Akure

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Ondo State chapter, has lauded Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s commitment and investments in the state’s education sector.

This is just as the union commem5 Aiyedatiwa for approving the recruitment of teachers into our primary and secondary schools in the state.

Recently, Aiyedatiwa approved the employment of 2,000 teachers into the state civil service as part of his efforts to reposition the education sector.

The state Chairman of ASUSS, Tajudeen Balogun, who gave the commendation during the inauguration of phase one of the union’s secretariat, at Imafon, Akure, said, “Ondo State chapter of ASUSS is proud of Aiyedatiwa’s efforts in the education sector and we’re sure that his impact will lead to positively on the larger society.

Besides, Tajudeen said the new secretariat symbolizes the collective effort, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of education in the ‘Sunshine State’.

“This building is more than just a structure; it is the embodiment of our dreams and aspirations. For years, tutors in this state have yearned for a place we can call our own, a place where we can come together to deliberate on issues that concern us, and a place where we can plan and execute our vision for the future of education.

“Today, as we stand on the threshold of this new chapter, we celebrate not just the completion of Phase one but the beginning of a journey towards greater unity, strength, and purpose within our union. This building will serve as a hub for educational development, a place where ideas are birthed, and solutions to our challenges are found,” he said.

Tajudeen lauded the tireless efforts of the building committee (both past and present), the executive council of the Union at all levels, and everyone who contributed to the realisation of the project.

He praised the vision of the immediate past Chairman of ASUSS, Dayo Hanney Adebiyi, for initiating the building project.

Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olaolu Akindolie, reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of teachers in the state.

Represented by Lekan Adesida, the commissioner said the state government is doing its best to ensure that the welfare of the teachers is adequately taken care of.

In addition to prompt benefits to the teachers, he said the government has continued to rehabilitate school buildings and provide school facilities where needed.

Also, the Administrative Secretary of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs. Morayo Bayo-Phillip, expressed delight at seeing the teaching profession grow in the state. She praised the cooperation among the teachers and assured them that promotion letters would be issued in January every year without delay.