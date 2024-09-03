Yar’Adua’s Matriarch, Dada, Passes on at 102

• Radda, Saraki, northern governors mourn

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Francis Sardauna in Katisina





The matriarch of the Yar’Adua family, and mother of former President Umaru Yar’Adua, Hajiya Dada Habi Yar’Adua, is dead.

The woman, who died in the evening of yesterday in Katsina, was aged 102.

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY that she died around 7pm yesterday at her country home in Katsina, the Katsina State capital.

According to the source, a funeral prayer will be conducted at the family house, in Katsina metropolis, by 1:30pm today.

Dada was also the mother of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua and Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.

Her son, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, served as the president of Nigeria from 2007 until his death in May 2010. He had previously served as the governor of Katsina State from 1999 to 2007.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, had immediately paid a solemn visit to the Yar’Adua quarters to offer his condolences to the family.

Radda cut short his engagements in Daura and rushed to Katsina to stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.

Accompanied by key members of his administration, the governor’s response underscored the state government’s support for the family in their moment of grief.

Radda praised the deceased for her exemplary life and invaluable contributions to the community, even as he highlighted her role as a pillar of strength for the Yar’adua family and her positive influence on the state as a whole.

The governor offered prayers for the repose of her soul and asked Allah to grant her eternal rest. He also prayed for strength and fortitude for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, mourned the Yar’Adua matriarch, a woman he described as his late friend’s mother.

In a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said, “Dada Habi Yar’Adua, the beloved mother of my dear friend and our late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was a true matriarch.

“Her warmth, grace, and compassion were boundless, extending to all, who had the privilege of knowing her.

“My last encounter with her in Katsina State is a memory I will always treasure – filled with her kindness and wisdom. It was a reminder of the remarkable person she was.

“Today, I join the nation to mourn the passing of this incredible woman. May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant her a place in Al-Jannah Firdaus. My thoughts and prayers are with the Yar’Adua family during this difficult time.”

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, also expressed his condolences.

In his message of condolence on behalf of the 19 northern governors, Yahaya described the late Hajiya Dada as a rare gem and a remarkable woman, whose legacy was deeply etched in the history of Nigeria.

In the press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Yahaya said Dada’s life was a typical example of resilience, wisdom, and a nurturing spirit that greatly influenced those around her.

The NSGF chairman stated that Hajiya Dada was not only a mother to a president, but also to a second-in-command, and a serving senator, as well as other distinguished personalities, who had played significant roles in shaping the future of Nigeria.

He recognised the profound loss that her death represented, not only to her immediate family, but to the country as a whole, given her significant contributions through her children’s services to Nigeria.

Yahaya prayed that Dada’s enduring legacy would continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians to serve their country with dedication and integrity, just as her children had done.