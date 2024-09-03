  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

Tinubu Mourns Ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua’s Mother

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Hajiya Dada.
Hajiya Dada, mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on Monday at a venerable age.
The President, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also extended his condolences to Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and to the many lives the late matriarch touched.
President Tinubu while mourning Hajiya Dada, also extolled her legacy of compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship.
The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and affirmed that the beloved and remarkable matriarch of the Yar’Adua family will always be remembered for the support, peace, joy, and comfort she offered to many.

