Stakeholders Call for Dialogue on Controversial Education Policy Impacting WASSCE Eligibility

Funmi Ogundare





Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE), yesterday, called for consultations with relevant stakeholders and open dialogue on the formulation and implementation of education policies.

They made the appeal during a webinar titled, “Above 18/Below 18: The Pros and Cons of the New Directive by the Minister on the Education Landscape”.

The group highlighted the urgent need to reassess age restrictions for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), cautioning the federal government about the potential long-term impact on youth and society.

Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, CEO of Edumark Consult and Coordinator of CPE, voiced her concerns over a recent directive from the Minister of Education that bars students under 18 from taking the WASSCE.

She criticized the directive for being hastily implemented and stressed that significant educational decisions should involve thorough planning and consultation with educators.

According to her, “Such directive by the Minister doesn’t show good thinking and major decisions that will affect the lives of people especially their education is not what should be taken overnight.

“There has to be a period of planning and government should involve educators before voicing out such a policy. You don’t toy with education or play politics with people’s lives.”

Mrs. Angela Ajala, Executive Director of Ladela Schools, pointed out the lack of coordination between the government and the private sector, emphasizing the need for clear operational guidelines and communication regarding the new policy.

Helen Essien, President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), lamented the country’s struggles with policy implementation and the tendency to replicate foreign systems without proper adaptation.

She warned that such policies could lead to increased numbers of out-of-school children and called for regulatory bodies to perform their duties effectively.

“Nigeria seems to copy what happens in other climes without doing it well. Such policy will further lead to more out-of-school children. The regulatory body should do their work,” she stated.

Dr. Bukola Dosumu, an educator and social advocate, urged educators to reconsider their roles and contributions to the country’s development, questioning whether current practices in schools are fostering positive growth.

Johnson Abbaly, CEO of Achievers Consortium/Multivational Centre, expressed concern over the lack of data to address underlying problems and the potential negative effects of the policy, such as increased internet fraud and mass failure.

He stated that education should prepare students for the workforce and help shape their values.

Graphic Designer, Brian Ebbi criticized the policy’s implementation, noting that it leaves parents uncertain about how to manage their children’s time during the interim.

He urged the government to allow for mental preparation and suggested that students should focus on developing their skills during this period.