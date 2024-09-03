SportyBet Becomes “Official Betting Partner” of LALIGA in Africa 

SportyBet and LALIGA have announced a landmark multi-year partnership by which SportyBet becomes the new “Official Betting Partner” of LALIGA across Africa.

Effective this season, this groundbreaking agreement firmly establishes SportyBet as the leading sports betting platform in the region, marking a new chapter in its mission to deliver world-class football content to fans across the continent.

The partnership will kick off with an unforgettable launch event in Africa featuring one of LALIGA’s most iconic ambassadors—a football legend recognized worldwide. This spectacular event will set the stage for a collaboration that promises to revolutionise the betting landscape

for millions of fans on the continent.

Among the most prominent LALIGA ambassadors are legends like Malian star Frédéric Kanouté, David Villa, Luis Figo, Samuel Eto’o, Carles Puyol, and Iker Casillas, among others.

SportyBet will take LALIGA betting experiences to new heights, introducing cutting-edge features that are unique in the sports betting world.

Fans can look forward to innovative, first-of-their-kind betting options that will redefine their interaction with the game, offering unprecedented engagement and excitement.

As part of this partnership, SportyBet will gain prominent exposure during LALIGA match broadcasts, with advertising billboards and cam carpets displaying the SportyBet brand around the stadiums. This presence will be especially noticeable during matches where Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid play as the visiting team, marking a major leap forward for the SportyBet brand in the world of football.

Additionally, SportyBet will provide exclusive access to LALIGA content, offering fans richer, more immersive ways to experience the league through its platform and social media channels. With enhanced, dynamic features, users will feel closer to the action than ever before.

Moreover, SportyBet’s users will have the opportunity to participate in extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. These unique opportunities may include VIP stadium tours, watching player warm-ups from the sidelines, taking photos with football idols,or even stepping onto the pitch to take a penalty after a match.

The partnership will also see SportyBet and LALIGA collaborate on a range of promotional activities across multiple African territories, further cementing SportyBet’s influence in the region.

SportyBet has been the most visited betting platform in the world in recent months, a testament to its cutting-edge technology, unparalleled market odds, and the security and speed of its payments. This partnership with LALIGA not only reinforces SportyBet’s global reach but also highlights its commitment to offering fans the ultimate sports betting experience.

According to Elías Gallego, VP of Media, Marketing, and Business Development at SportyBet: “This partnership represents a powerful alignment between SportyBet’s leadership in the African market and LALIGA’s immense potential to grow its footprint across the continent.

“By leveraging our deep understanding of the African audience, we’re confident that together we can elevate the fan experience, fuel the passion for football, and drive unprecedented growth for LALIGA and SportyBet in this vibrant region.”

Jorge de la Vega, Executive General Manager of LALIGA said “Partnering with SportyBet is an exciting milestone for LALIGA as we continue to expand our global footprint, particularly in Africa. This collaboration not only brings LALIGA closer to millions of passionate football fans across the continent but also underscores our commitment to delivering world-class football experiences to diverse audiences. Together with SportyBet, we aim to create new opportunities for engagement, inspire the next generation of football enthusiasts, and celebrate the shared love of the beautiful game.”

SportyBet’s ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence sets it apart in the industry, and this new partnership with LALIGA is set to elevate the platform to unprecedented heights.