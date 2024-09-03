  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

Saraki Commiserates With Sen. Garbai over Mother’s Death

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has commiserated with Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai over the death of his mother, Hajia Zainaba.

The late Hajia Zainaba died on Tuesday and was buried after funeral prayers at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace, Maiduguri.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to my dear friend, Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai, and his family on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajja Zainaba.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant her a place in Al Jannah Firdaus and provide comfort and strength to the Garbai family during this difficult time,” Saraki said in a statement.

