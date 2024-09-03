Rivers Crisis: PDP Can’t Afford to Lose Fubara, Says Sani

Funmi Ogundare

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, yesterday cautioned the party against allowing Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State to defect, saying that it can’t afford to lose him to another party.

Sani, a guest of The Morning Show on ARISE News channel, spoke amid the continued crisis between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The former Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, stated that: “The PDP can’t afford to lose Fubara to another party, because if he feels he’s not in charge and can’t run the affairs of the party, he will naturally look for an avenue to do so.

“This will be catastrophic. I welcome the decision of the PDP Governors Forum in Jalingo and in line with their thinking, Bala Mohammed is now providing the needed leadership the party requires.”

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of the political structure of Rivers State.

The rift had affected the state House of Assembly which had produced factions arising from lawmakers loyal to the duo.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, the crisis between the duo has persisted.