Police Unveil Identity of British Citizen, Wynne, Planning Regime Change in Nigeria

•I can’t plot to destabilise country that accommodated me for 25 years, says suspect

•Northern govs pledge unified action against escalating insecurity

•Yahaya receives CNG’s report on region

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police, yesterday, unveiled the identity of a British Citizen, Andrew Wynne, who was surreptitiously plotting to topple the democratically elected government of President Bola Tinubu.

The Police also said documentary evidence and confessions, revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, and provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

The Police, therefore, declared him wanted alongside his local coordinator, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan, from Edo State, adding that global man hunt for the anarchists had since commenced in connection with the ongoing investigation.

But Wynne, has dismissed as untrue the allegations by the Nigerian Police, saying he could not have been plotting to topple the administration of a country that has accommodated him for 25 years.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said investigations had identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey, a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

“The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country,” he said.

He revealed that following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects had been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilise the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government,” he said.

Adejobi noted that Wynne rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

Wynne, the force spokesperson said, mobilised and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilise the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks.

He said the suspect had anticipated a bloodbath that would instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government, stating that these acts were in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

Adejobi said: “Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne, has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan, have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation.

“The ten other suspects already apprehended have been arraigned before a competent court of law today, Monday, September 2, 2024, for Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime.

“They include Angel Love Innocent (F), Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon (M), Michael Tobitoba Adaramoye AKA Leni (M), Suleiman Yakubu (M), Buhari Lawal (M), Mosiu Sadiq (M), Abayomi Adeyemi (M), Abdulsalam Zubairu (M), Nuradeen Hamis (M), and Bashir Bello (M). These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.”

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, while condemning the activities of the group, has since activated the INTERPOL tools and other global policing networks to support ongoing domestic investigations aimed at locating and apprehending the suspects at large.

The IG assured the general public that the police would leave no stone unturned in dealing with and bringing to deserved justice, any individual or group threatening Nigeria’s security and peace or promoting any movement with the motive of truncating Nigeria’s democratic government through unconstitutional means.

Noting that the police recognised and remained committed to protecting citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed fundamental and democratic rights to peaceful assembly and free expression, Egbetokun advised citizens to be wary of subversive elements, who weaponise and commercialise protests for personal financial and ideological benefits.

On the alleged involvement of the NLC President, Joe Ajero, in terrorism financing and other crimes leading to his invitation for questioning by the police, Adejobi explained that contrary to disinformation, the invitation extended to certain individuals within the NLC leadership has nothing to do with rights advocacy and activities of the Union leadership.

He said it was aimed at clearing the relationship between the individuals and Wynne, who in addition to plotting unconstitutional regime change was also financing terrorism in Nigeria.

He said: “Following the interaction between the police investigation team and the NLC President, there is now a clearer understanding of the focus of the ongoing police investigation and the depth of Andrew Wynne’s subversive network and activities.

“No nation will tolerate attempts by foreign elements to interfere in its internal affairs, threaten national security and organise and fund local elements to instigate uprisings aimed at destabilising the country and engendering violent and unconstitutional regime change.”

Egbetokun, however, appealed for the cooperation and support of all law-abiding citizens in the ongoing investigation. He assured anyone with information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects declared wanted would be appreciated and rewarded handsomely.

Wynne Denies Allegation

However, Wynne, who made this denial while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, via Skype from his base in the United Kingdom, denied every knowledge of the allegation.

Wynne, who feigned ignorance that he was declared wanted alongside one other Nigerian, by the Nigerian police, also argued that he couldn’t have been scheming to destabilise the leadership of a country that accommodated him for 25 years.

“I am not aware that I am a fugitive. I am not aware that I am running away from the law. I have been visiting Nigeria for 25 years and have had a bookshop in the NLC office right in the centre of Abuja for seven years. All that time, of course, the security forces have paid no interest in me.

“I have always had one nationality. The name on my passport is Andrew Wynne, and I operate with a nickname. I think it really started as differentiating in the sense of the broad political education work that I do with the bookshop.”

He expressed willingness to interact with the investigative team of the Nigerian police on Zoom or any other social media platform to state his own side of the story.

He, however, expressed willingness to engage with the Nigerian diplomatic mission in United Kingdom, if he is availed that channel.

Northern Governors Pledge Unified Action Against Escalating Insecurity in Region

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reaffirmed the collective concerns of northern governors regarding the rising insecurity in the region, and emphasised strong commitment to partnering key stakeholders to tackle the issue effectively.

He stated this yesterday while receiving a comprehensive report of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) put together by the Experts’ Committee on insecurity in Northern Nigeria as part of the outcomes of the recently conducted roundtable meeting held in Abuja.

Yahaya noted the growing impact of insecurity on the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, particularly in the agricultural sector, which has led to hike in food prices,affecting not only the Northern states but the entire nation.

He emphasised that the governors were committed to tackling the insecurity that has plagued the region, which has hindered farming activities, exacerbated the inflation of food commodities and general economic challenges faced by the country.

“As governors, we are deeply concerned about the security situation in Northern Nigeria. This region has the largest portion of the country’s population and is endowed with mineral resources and fertile soil ideal for farming.

“The region’s agricultural strength plays a significant role in ensuring food security in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the current insecurity is disrupting these activities, contributing to the rising cost of food commodities, which affects all Nigerians, not just those in the North,” the Governor stated.

As part of the NSGF’s response under his leadership, Yahaya announced plans to convene an expanded meeting that would bring together all relevant stakeholders, including past and present leaders, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and civil society organisations, to discuss and implement strategies aimed at restoring the glory of the region.

“This time around, we want to take a collective approach to the insecurity issue. This report is timely. We will study it and work together towards its implementation.

“We are currently planning to convene an expanded meeting with all critical stakeholders in the region to further explore how we can come together to propose solutions that will genuinely address these problems completely,” the governor said.

He also commended the leadership of the CNG for its detailed analysis, acknowledging their role in addressing the region’s most pressing issues.

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Committee of Experts on security component of the CNG, Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim, explained that the report presented to Yahaya was a culmination of a long and painstaking process looking at the changing faces of insecurity in Northern Nigeria with a view to proffering workable solutions.

Highlighting some content of the report, he acknowledged the imperative of all society approach introduced by the group which would establish synergy among stakeholders across the spectrum of Northern Nigeria in tackling insecurity.