  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

NNPC Launches Eye Care Programme in Lagos Community

Business | 60 mins ago

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has flagged off the third edition of the Vision First Programme, as part of its community-focused healthcare outreach targeted at the Ilaje community and its environs in Bariga, Lagos State. 

The Vision First programme is a continuation of NNPC Ltd/ SNEPCo Production Sharing Contract (PSC) commitment to advancing health and well-being within its host communities.

Through the initiative, NNPC said over 1,000 individuals will receive free eye care services, alongside a range of general healthcare provisions. The services include cardiovascular screening, BMI assessments, laboratory services, consultations, treatment of mild and chronic diseases, and distribution of insecticide-treated nets.

Since its inception, the NNPC stated that the Vision First programme has made a significant impact, with over 1,853 individuals benefiting from free eye care services.

In his remarks, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (CUIO – NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti stated that the Vision First Plus programme represents a commitment to restoring hope and improving lives within NNPC Limited  communities.

“Through this programme, we aim to ensure that preventable vision challenges do not hold anyone back. By providing eye screenings, corrective lenses, surgeries, and general healthcare, we’re dedicated to bringing clarity and brighter futures to those who need it most,” Wunti, who was represented by Mrs. Bunmi Lawson, added. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.