NNPC Launches Eye Care Programme in Lagos Community

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has flagged off the third edition of the Vision First Programme, as part of its community-focused healthcare outreach targeted at the Ilaje community and its environs in Bariga, Lagos State.

The Vision First programme is a continuation of NNPC Ltd/ SNEPCo Production Sharing Contract (PSC) commitment to advancing health and well-being within its host communities.

Through the initiative, NNPC said over 1,000 individuals will receive free eye care services, alongside a range of general healthcare provisions. The services include cardiovascular screening, BMI assessments, laboratory services, consultations, treatment of mild and chronic diseases, and distribution of insecticide-treated nets.

Since its inception, the NNPC stated that the Vision First programme has made a significant impact, with over 1,853 individuals benefiting from free eye care services.

In his remarks, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (CUIO – NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti stated that the Vision First Plus programme represents a commitment to restoring hope and improving lives within NNPC Limited communities.

“Through this programme, we aim to ensure that preventable vision challenges do not hold anyone back. By providing eye screenings, corrective lenses, surgeries, and general healthcare, we’re dedicated to bringing clarity and brighter futures to those who need it most,” Wunti, who was represented by Mrs. Bunmi Lawson, added.