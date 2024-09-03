NGX, UNIMAID Sign Strategic Partnership to Promote Capital Market Education

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bridge the gap between academic research and industry practice.

This strategic collaboration aims to foster innovation, enrich learning, and promote sustainable development within the capital market sector.

The MoU signing ceremony, attended by key representatives including NGX CEO Jude Chiemeka and Prof. Mohammed Dahiru Madawaki, Director of UNIMAID’s Business School, underscored a mutual commitment to harnessing the strengths of both academia and industry to address critical knowledge and skill gaps.

Under this partnership, NGX, through its X-Academy platform, and UNIMAID, via the University of Maiduguri Business School (UMBS), will jointly offer capacity-building courses to advance financial and capital market education.

They will also provide consultancy services aimed at enhancing business operations within the community. Other key areas of collaboration include shared research, human resource development, industry engagement, guest lectures, and the co-development of financial and business-related courses. Additionally, the MoU outlines plans to promote and run certification programs, entrepreneurship training, and consulting services.

Chiemeka highlighted the importance of this alliance, stating, “This MoU represents a significant milestone for both NGX and the University of Maiduguri.

“It embodies our shared vision to advance education and industry practices through strategic collaboration. By combining our expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive meaningful change and contribute to a more resilient financial ecosystem.”

The collaboration will focus on developing and delivering capital market-related courses that cover essential topics such as financial literacy, investment management, and sustainable business practices. The partnership also aims to boost retail participation in the capital markets while enhancing the skills of businesses and individuals through various educational initiatives.

Prof. Mohammed Madawaki expressed optimism about the partnership, saying, “This collaboration with X-Academy is a natural alignment of our academic rigor with NGX’s industry expertise.

“Together, we are poised to foster innovation, inspire future leaders, and address the evolving needs of the financial sector.”

The MoU is expected to have a profound impact, driving innovation and inspiring positive change within both academic and business communities.

Grounded in shared values of integrity, excellence, and mutual respect, this partnership is set to usher in a new era of collaboration between academia and the financial industry.