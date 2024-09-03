  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

LSMTL GM Advocates for Core Professionals in Structural Integrity Assessment 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

By Bennett Oghifo 

The General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency (LSMTL), Engr. Olayinka Abdul, has emphasized the importance of engaging only core professionals in specific engineering fields when making recommendations on structural integrity.

While speaking during a meeting held at the office of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, on Friday, Engr. Abdul stressed that qualifications alone do not equate to competency, and only specialists in relevant fields should be entrusted with such critical tasks. 

Giving an instance, the General Manager said while a civil engineer may possess general expertise, it is only a structural engineer, with specialized training, who should assess and provide solutions to dilapidating buildings. 

Engr. Abdul explained that using unqualified professionals for structural assessments is akin to administering the wrong treatment for an ailment.

Furthermore, she highlighted that materials test results are complex and coded, requiring the expertise of structural engineers to interpret them accurately and recommend effective solutions. 

According to her, civil engineers may handle buildings up to four floors, but only structural engineers have the additional knowledge necessary to manage higher structures without issues. This distinction in specialization is crucial for maintaining safety and integrity in construction.

Engr. Abdul also noted that a more streamlined process involving collaboration between LSMTL, LASPIC, and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is underway.

This, she said, would automate test results and ensure that all relevant agencies are informed, advancing efforts to prevent building disasters. 

She reiterated the need for professional numbers and seals on all reports, underscoring the necessity of engaging only certified professionals, particularly those recognized by the Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NISTRUCTE).

This move, and she said, aligns with LSMTL’s recent partnership with NISTRUCTE to ensure that all test reports are properly interpreted and defective buildings are accurately assessed to avoid unnecessary demolition.

Following these remarks, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arch. Gbolahan Oki, welcomed the enhanced collaboration with LSMTL, which he believes will improve public understanding of structural safety and further efforts to prevent building collapses across Lagos State.

