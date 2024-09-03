  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

Kogi Gov Commiserates with Yar’Adua Family, Katsina Govt over Hajia Dada’s Death

Nigeria

The Governor of Kogi State, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo has commiserated with the Yar’Adua Family, the Government and people of Katsina State over the demise of Hajia Dada Yar’adua, the matriarch of the Yar’Adua family.

In a statement personally signed by the Governor, he described the late matriarch as a “woman of history and a reservoir of knowledge”, saying “goddesses are irreplaceable”.

“It is with mixed feelings that I send my condolences to the Yar’Adua family and the entire people of Katsina State over the demise of Hajia Dada Yar’Adua, a woman of history who birthed great Nigerians who defended the nation and worked for her greatness, including the late former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua. She is a goddess that will be irreplaceable.

“The late Hajia Dada Yar’Adua was an industrious woman, a reservoir of knowledge and wisdom, a disciplinarian who moulded great Nigerians.

“Her demise has reminded us of the greatness she embodied, the principles she held dear and her life of love, tolerance and unmatched affection for all that came her way.

“Oh behalf of my family and the great people of Kogi State, I wish to express our condolences to the Yar’adua family, the good people of Katsina State and Nigerians as a whole. Her demise is a national loss at a time when her guidance is greatly needed for our dear nation.”

Governor Ododo urged Nigerians to immortalize the late matriarch by upholding the belief in a united Nigeria which she believed and taught her children to uphold.

