FG Begins Prosecution of Illegal Mining Suspects in Kogi, Ondo

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





As part of ongoing efforts to sanitise the mining sector, the federal government has charged to court suspected illegal miners arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during a recent operation led by the Mining Marshals.

The operation, code-named “Operation Hayakin Kogo,” took place in the Ikah Community of Ankpa LGA, Kogi State resulting in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and a Nigerian for mining activities in violation of existing mining regulations.

In a related development, the Mining Marshals also raided an illegal gold mining site in the Ogunlepa, Oluwa Forest Reserve, Odigbo LGA of Ondo State, where four suspects were arrested.

The individuals, caught in the act of illegally mining gold in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) confessed during interrogation that they lacked the necessary licenses or authorisation to carry out their operations.

The suspects from both Kogi and Ondo states have since been charged to the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The 2,570-strong Mining Marshals, specially trained and drawn from the ranks of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), is a brainchild of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, as part of his seven-point agenda, hinged on sanitising and reforming the mining sector.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals with the infusion of technology and imminent satellite monitoring of mining sites.

He urged those still involved in illegal activities in the mining sector to turn a new leaf and comply with the relevant sections of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NNMA) to regularise their operations, stressing that the resolve of the federal government to wielding the big stick was unflinching.