  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

FG Begins Prosecution of Illegal Mining Suspects in Kogi, Ondo

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

As part of ongoing efforts to sanitise the mining sector, the federal government has charged to court suspected illegal miners arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during a recent operation led by the Mining Marshals.

The operation, code-named “Operation Hayakin Kogo,” took place in the Ikah Community of Ankpa LGA, Kogi State resulting in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and a Nigerian for mining activities in violation of existing mining regulations.

In a related development, the Mining Marshals also raided an illegal gold mining site in the Ogunlepa, Oluwa Forest Reserve, Odigbo LGA of Ondo State, where four suspects were arrested.

The individuals, caught in the act of illegally mining gold in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) confessed during interrogation that they lacked the necessary licenses or authorisation to carry out their operations.

The suspects from both Kogi and Ondo states have since been charged to the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The 2,570-strong Mining Marshals, specially trained and drawn from the ranks of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), is a brainchild of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, as part of his seven-point agenda, hinged on sanitising and reforming the mining sector.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals with the infusion of technology and imminent satellite monitoring of mining sites.

He urged those still involved in illegal activities in the mining sector to turn a new leaf and comply with the relevant sections of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NNMA) to regularise their operations, stressing that the resolve of the federal government to wielding the big stick was unflinching.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.