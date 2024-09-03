Falconets in Brilliant Start with Lone Goal Win over Korea Rep



U20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

A brilliant late goal by Flourish Sabastine in Bogota earned Nigeria all three points at the expense of the Korea Republic and put the Falconets in a good position to reach the Round of 16 at the 11th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals early hours of yesterday.

Opportunities were few and far between in a game between two strong squads not unfamiliar with themselves, but Nigeria had more of the chances, particularly in a more entertaining second half at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo.

Big forward Mary Lucky Mkpa was full of endeavour and with some precision, should have put away at least two of the opportunities. The Asians, who also lost by a lone goal to Nigeria in a group phase encounter at the last edition of the competition in Costa Rica two years ago, came close to drawing the first blood on the quarter-hour, but Shukurat Oladipo got one foot to a teasing cross from the right to wrong-foot Park.

Nigeria goalkeeper Shukurat Bakare missed a pull-out altogether in the 28th minute but the Korean touch took the ball over the sticks, and at the other end, Mkpa heaved the ball a little too high after a pass by Rofiat Imuran. Nigeria’s blushes were saved just before halftime when Myeyung rocked the crossbar from a 22-yard free-kick.

In the second half, Sabastine and Amina Bello saw their shots blocked in the opposition box, and substitute Chiamaka Okwuchukwu came close from a good run on the right, before Sabastine sliced the ball from the right wing to smack the upright and roll into the net for the game’s only goal.

Next up for the Falconets is a clash with three-time champions Germany at the same venue on Wednesday evening.