  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

Excitement as Abuja All Stars Tournament Begins 

Sport | 14 mins ago

The highly anticipated Abuja All Stars  tournament featuring over 20 teams competing over one month has kicked off with excitement.

The tournament showcases a mix of ex-internationals and captains of industry promising a thrilling display of talent.

Defending champions All Stars International set the tone by dominating City Gate Sporting Club with a commanding 4-0 victory in the opening match. 

All Stars International coach Zakari Musa attributed the win to the team’s strong cohesion and commitment to training. 

“There is great understanding among the players, and regular participation in training has made us the team to beat. We don’t take any opponent for granted, so we continue to work hard,” Musa said.

Despite the loss, City Gate Sporting Club head coach Kingsley Omeje, remained optimistic, acknowledging the difference in experience but focusing on improvement.

 “You can see the gap in class; they have ex-internationals, which we don’t have. But we’ve learned a lot and will work on these areas ahead of our next matches,” Omeje said.

The chairman of the local organizing committee, Patrick Bassey, emphasized the tournament’s mission to provide a platform for interfacing and networking  while encouraging families and friends to come out and enjoy high-quality football.

In other matchday one results played on Saturday, Corporate Kickers Sports Club lost to Jabi All Stars 1-0, UATH All Stars edged out Nyanya All Stars 2-1, MC Steve overcame Lugbe All Stars 2-1, Gwagwalada All Stars secured a narrow 1-0 win over USF, and Likeminds All Stars played to a goalless draw with Capital Sportive Sports Club.

On Sunday, Nurudeen Veterans, Ex-Professionals, Karu, and Kuje All Stars all secured victories, setting the stage for intense competition in the fourth edition of the Abuja All Stars Veterans Tournament.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.