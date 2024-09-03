Energy Solution in North Brightens, as LNG Arete Unveils Facility in Ajaokuta

Bennett Oghifo





A state-of-the-art mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility, developed in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, by LNG Arete Limited, a wholly-owned Nigerian entity, is designed to pave the way for energy solutions in Northern Nigeria.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Project Director, LNG Arete Limited, Hajara Pitan: “This pivotal project aligns with the federal government’s strategic vision to optimize Nigeria’s vast gas resources and especially the federal government’s autogas initiative.

“The LNG Arete mini-LNG facility is designed to address the increasing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) across Northern Nigeria. Our facility has an initial production capacity of 7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), with a large percentage of that capacity being dedicated to Autogas.

“Through this project, we aim to contribute to the building of a robust network for widespread CNG distribution which will drive the development of LCNG mother stations and refueling infrastructure across Northern Nigeria.

“This investment highlights LNG Arete’s dedication to offering more affordable and accessible CNG for vehicles and industrial use, presenting a cost-effective alternative to expensive diesel.

“Our efforts are closely aligned with the objectives of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi).

“Our partnership with the P-CNGi marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance energy access and sustainability in Nigeria,” stated Hajara Pitan.

“By positioning LNG Arete as a key CNG supplier in Northern Nigeria, we are not only investing in local economic development but also contributing to a more secure and affordable energy future for the region.

“We are excited for the positive impact this initiative will have on our communities and the broader energy landscape.

“LNG Arete Limited is a Nigerian company, dedicated to providing innovative solutions across the oil and gas sector.

“Our mission is to drive sustainable energy utilization for the benefit of all stakeholders, contributing to the nation’s economic development through responsible energy initiatives.”