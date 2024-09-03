EndBadGovernance: Kano Gov Inaugurates Commission of Inquiry

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sworn-in 14 members of Judicial commission of inquiry to unravel perpetrators and the sponsors of the violent protests erupted during the supposed peaceful hunger protest in the state.

Inaugurating the Commission on Monday at Government House, Kano, Governor Yusuf recalled inviting the peaceful protesters to present their demands for onward submission to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor promised to investigate the matter and deal with anyone involved in perpetrating violence in the state.

He said the 14-man commission is led by retired Justice Lawal Wada Mahmoud, a former State High Court judge, with members from the religious, Civil Society Organizations, Security agencies and the business community.

He charged the members to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the protests, identifying the causes, perpetrators, and sponsors of the violence.

Governor Yusuf, emphasized the importance of the commission’s work, stating that it was crucial to understanding the events that led to the destruction and finding ways to prevent future occurrences.

He said the state government will not interfere with its work thereby assuring them of a freehand as they deliver the task.

He called on the commission to also advise the state government on what to do with the destroyed infrastructure, how to profer solution to the problem and forestall future occurrence and also how to resolve the problem of unemployed youth roving about the streets.

Speaking on behalf of the commission, the chairman thanked the governor for seeing them worthy and giving the task, while he promised that they would do their best to deliver.