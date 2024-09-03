  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

EndBadGovernance: Kano Gov Inaugurates Commission of Inquiry

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sworn-in 14 members of Judicial commission of inquiry to unravel perpetrators and the sponsors of the violent protests erupted during the supposed peaceful hunger protest in the state.

Inaugurating the Commission on Monday at Government House, Kano, Governor Yusuf recalled inviting the peaceful protesters to present their demands for onward submission to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor promised to investigate the matter and deal with anyone involved in perpetrating violence in the state.

He said the 14-man commission is led by retired Justice Lawal Wada Mahmoud, a former State High Court judge, with members from the religious, Civil Society Organizations, Security agencies and the business community.

He charged the members to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the protests, identifying the causes, perpetrators, and sponsors of the violence.

Governor Yusuf, emphasized the importance of the commission’s work, stating that it was crucial to understanding the events that led to the destruction and finding ways to prevent future occurrences.

He said the state government will not interfere with its work thereby assuring them of a freehand as they deliver the task.

He called on the commission to also advise the state government on what to do with the destroyed infrastructure, how to profer solution to the problem and forestall future occurrence and also how to resolve the problem of unemployed youth roving about the streets.

Speaking on behalf of the commission, the chairman thanked the governor for seeing them worthy and giving the task, while he promised that they would do their best to deliver.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.