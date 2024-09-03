Buhari, First Lady Mourn Matriarch of Yar’Adua Family

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have mourned the patriarch of the Yar’Adua family, Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, ex-President condoled with the Yar’Adua family and the government and people of Katsina state following the demise of Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of his friend and classmate, late Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (rtd).

The late Dada was the mother of the late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the senator representing Katsina Central, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua.

In condoling the family on the demise of the matriarch of the Yar’Adua family, the former president described as sad the news of the passing of Hajiya Dada.

He said: “She was a mother who cared for her family as she did us, the friends of her children. Her virtuous life was an inspiration to us and all who came close to her; her righteousness and high values of life gave the country a set of successful and patriotic leaders. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.”

On her part, Mrs Tinubu commiserated with the Yar’Ardua family on the passing of their matriarch, Hajia Dada Yar’Adua.

A release personally signed on Tuesday by the First Lady on Tuesday stated, inter alia:

“She was a mother who played her role admirably, producing great sons including the Late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua.

“I pray Almighty Allah grants the entire family, friends, loved ones and the numerous people she touched their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus”.