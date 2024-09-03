Buhari Absent At Ex-President Yar’Adua’s Mother’s Burial in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The remains of Hajiya Dada, the mother of former President, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, were Tuesday laid to rest in Katsina according to Islamic rites.

The funeral prayer was led by Sheikh Aminu Yammawa at the old Katsina stadium, at about 2:15 p.m. Though it was earlier scheduled for 1:30 p.m. but had to be postponed due to a heavy downpour in the ancient city.

She was later buried at about 3:00 p.m close to the tombs of her sons — late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua — and that of her late husband, Musa Yar’Adua, at the famous Danmarna cemetery, located in the Katsina metropolitan area.

Investigation by THISDAY revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the funeral prayer attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Dikko Radda.

Other dignitaries, who were in Katsina for the prayer and condolence included the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi; former Vice-President Namadi Sambo; members of the National Assembly, both serving and retired, among others.

It was reliably gathered that former President Buhari was in Daura, but he was absent at the funeral prayer attended by top government officials.

But addressing journalists shortly after the funeral prayer, Vice-President Shettima described the death of Dada as a colossal loss not only to Katsina State but to the country in general.

He said: “Dada was a byword for resilience, wisdom and a sense of character. She knew the type of her kids while alive but that did not deter her from opening her doors for all and sundry at the comfort of her home. May Allah grant her Jannah and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Shettima said he was in Katsina on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to commiserate with the governor, the government and the people of Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole over the loss of the matriarch, whom he described as a colossus and iconic woman of substance.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who led senators to Katsina State for the funeral of the late matriarch, urged Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua and all those she left behind to take solace in the fact that she lived a righteous life dedicated to the service of Allah and humanity.

He said: “Hajiya Dada was a devout Muslim who dedicated her life to the service of Allah and humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army and Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, and all other persons she left behind. May Allah give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”