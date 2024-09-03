Amnesty Int’l, CODER: Continued Detention, Trial of #EndBadGovernance Protesters Mockery of Rule of Law

Wale Igbintade and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Amnesty International has condemned the planned mass trial of hundreds of protesters arrested during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests held between August 1 to 10, 2024, demanding that the “blatantly trumped-up charges filed against them must be immediately withdrawn.”

In a statement issued Monday, the Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, criticised the Nigerian government’s handling of the situation, accusing the government of unrelenting efforts to punish protesters and demonize protests.

In a related development, the Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Electoral Reform (CODER), a civil rights groups championing for justice and electoral reforms has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to free all those being detained for peacefully advocating for an end to bad governance.

CODER described the detention of protesters as a blatant violation of their fundamental human rights and a clear attempt to silence dissenting voices.

A statement signed by the national chairman of CODER, Chief Peter Ameh urged the administration to address the systemic issues that led to their protests, including corruption, inequality, and social injustice.

Further according to the Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, the Nigerian authorities have an obligation to uphold and protect fundamental human rights, urging the federal government to end what it described as mockery of the rule of law.

He stated that instead of investing in desperate attempts to punish dissent, the government should listen to critics, address rampant insecurity, corruption and mismanagement.

The statement titled “Nigeria: Sham Trial of Protesters Mocks Rule of Law,” read: “Amnesty International is deeply concerned that the #EndBadGovernaceInNigeria protesters arraigned nationwide today are only going to be subjected to another round of government’s unrelenting efforts to punish protesters and demonize protests.

“Some of the charges to be filed against the protesters, ranging from treason, which carries the death penalty and allegations of ‘plan to destabilize Nigeria,’ show how far Nigerian authorities can go in misusing the criminal justice system to silence critical voices. These are blatantly trumped-up charges that must be immediately withdrawn.

“We condemn the sham trials even before they began and call for an end to these endless bizarre attempts to deprive people of the right to peaceful protest. What is going to happen to these protesters – who took to the streets last month – seeking good governance is a disguised exercise solely aimed at punishing dissenters.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested from 1-10 August for exercising their right to peaceful assembly, instead of resorting to putting them through an unfair trial just to unlawfully justify detaining them.

“The Nigerian government has been wrongfully placing priority on punishing protesters, without saying even a word on the urgent need to investigate the killing of dozens of protesters across Kano, Katsina, Suleja/Tafa, Jigawa and Maiduguri. Many protesters were subjected to other horrific violations by security personnel, including excessive use of force and misuse of tear gas.

“Since the arrests of the protesters Amnesty International has been receiving disturbing reports of violation of the rights of those detained through denial of access family, legal assistance and medical care where needed.

“We urge the Nigerian authorities to end this mockery of the rule of law. The authorities have an obligation to uphold and protect fundamental human rights. Instead of investing in desperate attempts to punish dissent, the government should listen to critics, address rampant insecurity, corruption and mismanagement.

“Giving more attention to rescuing millions of Nigerians from the brink of starvation should be the top priority of government, not punishing protesters.”

On its part, according to CODER, “We, as concerned citizens of Nigeria, write to express our outrage and deep concern about the unjust detention and the unfair trial of prisoners of conscience, journalists, and protesters who have been peacefully advocating for an end to bad governance and seeking a better Nigeria for all citizens.

“Their detention is a blatant violation of their fundamental human rights and a clear attempt to silence dissenting voices. It is unacceptable that your administration continues to trample on the rights of citizens who are demanding a more just and equitable society.

“We demand that you take immediate action to release these detainees and drop all charges against them. We also call on your administration to address the systemic issues that led to their protests, including corruption, inequality, and social injustice.”

Ameh said that the continued detention of these individuals is a stain on Nigeria’s democracy and a betrayal of the trust placed in government as source of sincere representation.

He further stated: “We expect a more robust response to these grievances and a commitment to upholding the rights of all citizens.

“The right to protest is a fundamental human right recognized under various international and regional instruments, United Nations Charter (Article 20): recognizes the right to peaceful assembly and association, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 21): protects the right to peaceful assembly.

“African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Article 11): recognizes the right to freedom of assembly and socialization and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“(Section 40): guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association and also the combine reading of section 39 and 41.

“These instruments acknowledge the importance of protest as a means of expressing grievances, promoting accountability, and advocating for change.

“From all indications your administration has failed to respect these principles and authorities in the engagement with peaceful protesters.”