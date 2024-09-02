V Electric Motors Set to Revolutionize Automotive Industry With New Releases

Arthur Eriye

V Electric Motors, a pioneering force in the Dutch automotive industry, has said that it is poised to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of two highly anticipated models, the V Optimatium SUV and the V1.

It said the cutting-edge electric cars will be unveiled at the V Group showroom in the prestigious 8th arrondissement of Paris in December 2025, marking a major milestone as the company continues to expand its influence across both European and African markets.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, V Electric Motors has built a solid reputation for innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the rapidly growing EV sector. The company also oversees renewable initiatives across Africa and Europe, including power generation, satellite communications, battery manufacturing, and the recycling and refining of renewable fuels, primarily from oil and gas by-products.

“The upcoming release of the V Optimatium SUV and the V-1 is expected to further cement V Electric Motors’ position as a leader in the industry. Both models have been designed with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology, promising exceptional performance, range, and safety. The V Optimatium SUV is positioned as a luxury electric vehicle, while the V1 is crafted to be a high-quality, accessible option for a broader market,” it said.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chairman of the Board of Directors of V Group BV, Hadi Mansour, emphasized that the unveiling is a statement of intent. He noted that the main dealer has committed to 6 outlets in the Paris area for V support and maintenance, ensuring servicing points within 15 minutes of the Champs-Élysées.

V Electric Motors is a subsidiary of V Group BV, a company with a diversified portfolio that extends beyond the automotive industry. V Group BV has established itself as a major trading arm in Europe for Standard Ore, a leading supplier of critical minerals essential for various high-tech industries, including electric vehicle production.

Additionally, under its “Boats & Yachts by V” collection, the company offers luxury hand-welded aluminum boats and yachts as alternatives to fiberglass and carbon fiber. Prototypes of these boats are available through V distributors in France and Nigeria, with Coscharis Group serving as the official dealer.

The organisation also has a strong presence in the hospitality sector with the upcoming V Hotels and Residences and in the telecommunications and banking sectors, acting as an agent for major Visa/Mastercard facilities and producing LTE SIM cards, biometric payment cards, access control systems, and other related IT products. With satellite broadband services already established, the company plans to provide NB-5G IoT services in Nigeria starting in 2025. Having registered with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), V Electric Motors is currently pursuing licensing with a view toward potential global expansion.