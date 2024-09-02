To My Boss, Gov Lawal, at 59

By Sulaiman Bala

During an official trip in mid-August, my driver in Taraba State spent half of the journey to our accommodation talking about the Governor of Zamfara, who is also my boss. The driver mentioned that the governor is the youngest, reserved, and a workaholic. I was listening because we are used to hearing such positive comments about the man, Dauda Lawal.

Today, September 2nd, 2024, my boss, who is always perceived as a young person, is 59 years old. Since last week, I have been in a pool of thoughts about what to draft as a tribute to Governor Dauda Lawal. I have in the past done many tributes on similar days. The dearest and closest to my heart were tributes titled ‘Dauda Lawal: Our Man, Their Target’ and ‘The Dauda Lawal I Know’.

On May 29th, 2023, a new chapter began in our lives as Dauda Lawal, the man we once knew as a private individual, took on the role of governor. He now shoulders the burden of governing a state plagued by banditry and ranked lowest in educational performance, health, and civil service welfare, among other critical issues.

For all the years before 29th May 2023, Dauda Lawal has always been my boss—forget his usual courtesy of calling every one of his staff or service providers ‘my brother.’ No position, not a governor or beyond that, could change the simplicity and kindness of Dauda Lawal.

September 2nd is not the right day to discuss Governor Dauda Lawal’s numerous achievements as the governor of Zamfara over the past year, as they have been extensively covered in the media.

Today is more fitting for sharing insights into Governor Lawal’s leadership style and qualities. When you have a lot to convey, it’s best to keep it brief, as some information is meant for a book (I am already working on that. It’s a book that will likely make many people furious).

My boss, Dauda Lawal, is a good listener. He embodies the saying of the 30th President of the United States of America, Calvin Coolidge, who said, ‘It takes a great man to be a good listener.’

For Margaret J. Wheatley, listening moves us closer and helps us become more whole, healthy, and holy. Not listening creates fragmentation, and fragmentation is the root of all suffering.

My boss, Dauda Lawal, has been blessed with virtually everything. I have heard him say several times that if he had been given the chance to plan his life, he couldn’t have planned it with the countless blessings God had bestowed upon him.

My boss is the famous Dauda, who has been the talk of the town. People often go to great lengths to exaggerate his wealth, not in Naira but in dollars. The good-looking, urban, and fashionista Dauda always appears like a young man in his early forties because he knows his stuff, of course.

Unlike others of his status, he refused to be bossy. My boss is humble, approachable, and accommodating. He actively encourages his staff to voice their opinions. He regularly hosts spontaneous meetings with junior officers, gatekeepers, drivers, gardeners, and cleaners to listen to their feedback on working conditions and any concerns they may have.

The fact that my boss, Dauda Lawal, is accessible makes governance in Zamfara easy. The commissioners, advisers, and other senior members of his team are careful in their actions because everything, good or bad, must ultimately find its way to him. His doors are wide open, and his mobile phone is reachable (I think almost everyone has his contact). Dauda’s house is the easiest to enter compared to the houses of other governors.

Dauda Lawal is a cheerful giver. That’s why the people who suffer the most in his cabinet are those with ‘Sadistic Personality Disorder’ (very few, if there are). They are always angry and sad because my boss, Dauda Lawal, finds pleasure in giving, helping, providing, and putting a smile on people’s faces. One sweet thing is that nobody can compel him to do what is wrong. Never! Don’t allow anyone to lie to you.

If you want to spoil your Garri before Dauda Lawal, approach him with gossip and hearsay-based small talk. He values sincerity and dislikes insincere flattery. He repeats at any given opportunity that he dislikes eye service. He is a professional who has high regard for professionalism and standards.

In my experience, my boss easily gets irritated by people who have poor personal hygiene. He strongly believes in cleanliness and frequently emphasizes the importance of brushing teeth and using deodorants and perfumes to smell pleasant. It’s impossible to be near him with bad breath or body odor; that’s an offside that doesn’t sit well with him.

As you turn 59 today, I want you to know that many people admire and respect you. You earned respect for your philanthropic services in the private sector, and now you are making history as the leader of the Zamfara rescue mission. Happy Birthday, Gamjin Zamfara!

*Sulaiman Bala is the spokesperson for Zamfara Governor