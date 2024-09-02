Sylvester Okonkwo Extols Virtue Of Literary Icon, Christopher Okigbo

Sylvester Okonkwo has extoled the virtues of literary icon, Professor Christopher Okigbo, saying he was not just a poet but a cultural icon whose voice echoed the struggles, aspirations and spiritual yearnings of a people.Barr Okonkwo was a guest at the Uyo Book Club, August reading session in honour of Professor Christopher Okigbo held yesterday in Akwa Ibom State.

In his address, he stated, “It is indeed an honor to stand before you today, in this hallowed gathering of intellectuals, poets and literary enthusiasts as we come together to celebrate the life, legacy and works of a colossus in the literary world and my beloved Brother Christopher Ifekandu Okigbo.

“Christopher Okigbo, a name synonymous with profound introspection and lyrical mastery, was not just a poet but a cultural icon whose voice echoed the struggles, aspirations and spiritual yearnings of a people. His work remains a beacon of intellectual rigor and artistic excellence, reminding us of the power of words to shape nations and define destinies.

“Ali Mazrui, in his insightful work “The Trial of Christopher Okigbo”, remarked that Okigbo was “a martyr for an egalitarian society.” Mazrui recognized that Okigbo’s quest was not merely artistic; it was deeply rooted in the desire for a society where justice, equity, and truth prevail. Okigbo’s life and works were a testimony to his unwavering commitment to these ideals and in this, he continues to inspire generations.

Okonkwo maintained that in Okigbo is seen the embodiment of the Igbo spirit: unyielding, introspective and profoundly connected to the land and its people.

“His poetry was his weapon and he wielded it with unparalleled skill, challenging the status quo, questioning the very foundations of society and advocating for justice and equity. It is no wonder that his works remain an integral part of African scholarship, studied and revered in academic circles across the globe.

“The passage is seamless; beyond our dearest sorrow, the silence is unbroken…” These lines, drawn from his Elegy for Alto, capture the profound sense of loss and the enduring pain that marked the turbulent era in which Okigbo lived. Yet, even in his elegies, there is a powerful affirmation of life, a recognition that from sorrow and silence, we must find the strength to forge ahead, to build anew.

He stated further that Christopher Okigbo’s contributions to scholarship are immense. “His works are not just poetic expressions; they are deep philosophical treatises, exploring themes of identity, spirituality and the human condition. His poetry stands as a testament to the intellectual prowess of the Igbo nation, and indeed, the African continent.

“Okigbo was a true custodian of our cultural heritage, blending indigenous rhythms and idioms with modernist techniques, thus creating a unique voice that spoke both to the local and the global.

“In Okigbo’s Heavensgate, we find a pilgrimage of the soul, a journey through the labyrinth of existence, seeking meaning in a world fraught with contradictions. His work challenges us to confront our realities, to question our paths and to strive for a higher understanding of our place in the universe. It is a call to introspection, to reconnect with our roots and to find strength in our heritage.

“As we stand here today, let us remember the words of Okigbo himself: “We carry in our hearts the fire of our ancestors.” This fire is the eternal flame of wisdom, culture and resilience. It is our duty to keep it burning, to pass it on to future generations and to ensure that the legacy of Christopher Okigbo and countless other luminaries of our land is never forgotten,” he concluded.