Shettima: Tinubu Not Taking Issues Of Nation’s Security Lightly

.NAN to explore security options at annual international lecture

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that President Bola Tinubu is very much interested in the security situation in Nigeria and is not taking it lightly.



He, however, called for regional and collective efforts to address the insecurity in West Africa’s Sahel region, observing that the security situation in the Sahel region has significant implications for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.



Speaking on Monday during an audience with the leadership of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the State House, Abuja, the Vice President emphasised the importance of collaborative action and called for wider support for NAN’s upcoming international lecture on Sahel security.



His words: “The international lecture NAN is organising is very timely, especially on the issue of insecurity in the Sahel. The security situation in the nation is something that the President is very much interested in and is not taking it lightly.”



Shettima expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of the conference, saying, “I believe that with the calibre of people that will grace the lecture, you will come up with a lot of perspectives on how to address the insecurity in the Sahel in a holistic way.”



He also commended NAN for its crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape saying “your organization plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s media landscape, helping to bridge the information gap and shape public discussion on national issues”.



Earlier, NAN Managing Director, Ali Mohammed Ali, disclosed the theme of the conference, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.”



According to him, the lead speaker at the Lecture billed for September 25, 2024, would former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, Mohamed Ibn Chambas.



The conference, he said, is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse and problem-solving.



“NAN is organising its first international lecture as part of the media’s role to expand the frontiers of knowledge and find solutions to problems,” Ali explained.



He outlined several initiatives aimed at enhancing NAN’s reach and effectiveness, including the introduction of vernacular broadcasting, starting with a Hausa portal, plans to reopen international offices, particularly the London bureau, and efforts to intensify coverage across all 109 senatorial districts in Nigeria.



“No one knows Nigeria better than NAN,” Ali added, noting the agency’s extensive network of correspondents and offices across the country.

Ali also revealed that President Bola Tinubu is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Xinhua News Agency during his ongoing visit to China to further expand NAN’s international partnerships