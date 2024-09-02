Shettima at 58: A Boss, Mentor and Quintessential Leader

Stanley Nkwocha pays tribute to Vice President Kashim Shettima who turns 58 today describing him as a strong believer in team work which he displays in his activities as Nigeria’s number two citizen.

It was Saturday, May 27, 2023. The inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was just two days away, that is Monday, May 29.

I and my friend, B.K Yakubu (presently the Commissioner for Information in Kebbi State) were seated at the back row of the expansive hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja. It was the Inauguration Lecture, with former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya as the guest speaker. In attendance was then President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Kashim Shettima, now Vice President, who was representing then President-elect.

Just as the event came to a close with the national anthem reverberating through the conference centre, the dignitaries led by then President Buhari gradually departed from the hall. Tucked in the corner at the back row were myself and Hon. Yakubu. As the Vice President walked past our row with his retinue of security aides, we waved at him, not really sure if he would notice us or not. Just as our eyes met, he beckoned at me to come forward. I moved towards him, and he muttered what I considered a tall order to me. “Go get ready. You are joining me to the Villa. There is work to be done,” he said and continued moving.

B.K Yakubu, who clearly heard the then incoming Vice President, hugged and shook my hands, as the soon-to-be “No 2” walked away, piquing the curiosity of many who saw the now Vice President talking to me, and wondered what prompted Yakubu’s enthusiastic reaction.

For the next few days, as I processed the VP’s unequivocal instruction to me, lots of thoughts raced through my head. I kept reflecting on my life’s journey, particularly the first day I met with the Vice President. That was about 15 years ago as a young journalist with LEADERSHIP Newspapers. I took time to reminisce about my relationship with him; his support, humility and friendship over the years and why he was opting for me, an ‘Igbo man,’ to manage his brand, image, communication and publicity as the Vice President. It was a thought that really got the emotional side of me for a long time.

Upon assuming office, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, I got a call requesting my curriculum vitae. On assumption of duty following my subsequent appointment, I proceeded to his office for my very first briefing, and I will never forget what he told me.

“Stanley”, he called me by my first name. “We will need to work assiduously to ensure the President succeeds. He holds me in high esteem. We cannot afford to fail him. I will not interfere with your job. I will give you all the free hand to do your job as best as you can. But there is a red line you all must never cross. So long as I am here and so long as I remain the Vice President, there will be only one President. You must never ever forget that. We all must know that we are all here at his behest. All our efforts must be directed to support him. This, I won’t compromise. Go get to work”, he told me in a calm but empathic tone.

Since I started working with Senator Shettima, it has been a new experience altogether. American politician, actor and the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, once said, “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” This observation aptly captures the incumbent Vice President of Nigeria in life and style.

In his four-fold shot at public service positions – Commissioner, Governor, Senator, and now, Vice President – Shettima has demonstrated what is possible when a leader prioritises majoritarian principle (greatest good for greatest number) over narrow, pedestal and selfish interests.

For me, therefore, as the Vice President celebrates his 58th birthday, it is more than celebrating a number. It is more for me the opportunity and moment to reflect on his remarkable leadership qualities, which have endeared him to millions of Nigerians, contrary to some mendacious narratives about an imaginary and non-existent marginalisation of the Vice President, as well as pockets of tendentious mudslinging and smear campaigns targeted at mischaracterisation and projection of an illusory strife in the presidency.

Throughout his political career, Senator Shettima has consistently demonstrated the attributes of an effective leader, inspiring hope and progress at every level he has served. It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve as a Senior Special Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice President) under him, an experience that has profoundly impacted my life and career.

Working closely with the Vice President has been a masterclass in exemplary leadership, unwavering integrity, unalloyed loyalty and unrelenting dedication. His unshakeable commitment to Nigeria’s progress and his infectious optimism in the face of adversity have been a constant source of inspiration. His open-door policy and willingness to listen and learn have created a collaborative environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and growth.

One of his most remarkable leadership qualities is his ability to unite people across party lines and regional divides. His inclusivity, empathy, and compassion have earned him widespread respect and admiration. I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand his tireless efforts to drive meaningful change. From championing initiatives that uplift marginalised communities to advocating policies that promote economic growth and development, his impact is undeniable.

His leadership is characterised by a clear vision for a better Nigeria, which he implements with courage and strength. He has a unique ability to inspire and motivate others to work towards a common goal, making him a true visionary leader.

Shettima’s down-to-earth demeanor, genuine interest in others, and outstanding leadership skills have earned him admiration. The willingness to listen and learn from others is a testament to his remarkable empathy and compassion. He has a heart for the people, and his leadership is guided by a deep sense of humanity, humility and humour.

During his tenure as Governor of Borno State, Shettima demonstrated unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people, achieving significant milestones despite the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency. His leadership was marked by courage, resilience and determination, earning him recognition as one of Nigeria’s most effective governors.

His commitment to inclusivity, promoting unity and peace, extends far beyond Borno State. He has bridged divides, calmed tensions, and fostered interfaith harmony, earning widespread admiration and respect. His leadership has been a beacon of hope for a more united and peaceful Nigeria.

As Vice President Shettima continues to inspire hope and progress, empowering youths and promoting economic development. His leadership style is a rare gem, marked by respect, teamwork and a willingness to listen and offer guidance. He treats all staff with respect, encourages teamwork, leads by example by demonstrating a true servant-leader mentality.

As we celebrate his 58th birthday, we honour a true servant-leader who has made a profound impact on Nigeria. His legacy continues to inspire generations to come, and his influence has touched countless lives. Shettima’s leadership is a shining example for Nigerians and leaders worldwide, demonstrating that effective leadership is not just about position or power but about serving others with humility, compassion, and vision.

For those peddling ludicrous conspiracy theories of a fictional rift in the presidency which, according to the schemers, has led to Senator Shettima being sidelined and stripped of his roles as Vice President, here is also an opportunity to know the facts. In the history of Nigeria’s Presidency, no Vice President has enjoyed the total confidence and full support of his principal like Shettima. In return, his loyalty to his boss, President Tinubu, as attested by well-meaning Nigerians who have been keeping tab with the goings-on in the presidency, is absolute and unalloyed.

In a political landscape where loyalty is often tested, Vice President Shettima stands out as a beacon of dedication and commitment to his principal, President Bola Tinubu. His unwavering support and teamwork demonstrate a refreshing shift towards harmonious collaboration, setting a positive tone for their administration.

VP Shettima’s recent praise for President Tinubu is heartfelt and genuine, describing him as a “good soul” and a leader Nigerians can trust. He has consistently demonstrated his loyalty through his words and actions, showcasing a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Unlike previous presidencies which were mired in protracted public disagreements between vice presidents and their bosses, VP Shettima’s approach is a welcome change. He has proven himself to be a true partner to President Tinubu, working tirelessly to support his initiatives and vision for Nigeria.

The illogical conspiracy theories of the VP being sidelined peddled in recent days are the direct opposite of what is happening here in Aso Rock. As President Tinubu’s administration continues to take shape, there’s no gainsaying that one key player who has been making waves is Vice President Shettima. Since assuming office, Shettima has brought a unique blend of experience, expertise, and energy to the table in support of the Renewed Hope Administration.

His background in banking and finance has proven invaluable to his boss in shaping the administration’s economic policies. His advocacy for fiscal discipline, investment in critical infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has helped stimulate economic growth and development.

Shettima’s commitment to social justice and human development has also led to significant investments in education, healthcare, and social welfare programmes. His passion for empowering marginalized communities has helped amplify the administration’s social reform agenda.

As a proud son of the North East, he has ensured that the region’s concerns and aspirations are represented at the highest level of government. His influence has helped promote regional balance and inclusivity, fostering a sense of belonging among Nigerians from diverse backgrounds.

As we look to the future, may Shettima’s leadership continue to inspire a new generation of change-makers, and may his legacy forever shape the destiny of Nigeria, leaving an indelible mark on the sands of time.

-Nkwocha, Media Assistant to Vice President Shettima, writes from Abuja.