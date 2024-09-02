Police Declare Briton, Nigerian wanted for Allegedly Planning Regime Change

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Monday, unveiled the identity of a British citizen, Andrew Wynne, who was surreptitiously plotting to topple the democratically elected president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

The police also said that documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, and provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

The police therefore declared him wanted alongside his local coordinator, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan from Edo State, adding that a global manhunt for the anarchists has since commenced in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey, a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

According to Adejobi, “The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.”

He revealed that following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government,” he said.

Adejobi noted that Wynne rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities, adding that Wynne mobilized and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilize the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that would instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government.

He said these acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

Adejobi said: “Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan, have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation.

“The ten other suspects already apprehended have been arraigned before a competent court of law today, Monday, September 2, 2024, for criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime. They include Angel Love Innocent (F), Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon (M), Michael Tobitoba Adaramoye AKA Leni (M), Suleiman Yakubu (M), Buhari Lawal (M), Mosiu Sadiq (M), Abayomi Adeyemi (M), Abdulsalam Zubairu (M), Nuradeen Hamis (M), and Bashir Bello (M). These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, while condemning the activities of the group, has since activated the INTERPOL tools and other global policing networks to support ongoing domestic investigations aimed at locating and apprehending the suspects at large.

The IG assured the general public that the Force will leave no stone unturned in dealing with and bringing to deserved justice, any individual or group threatening Nigeria’s national security and peace or promoting any movement with the motive of truncating the country’s democratic government through unconstitutional means.

Egbetokun said the police recognize and remain committed to protecting citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed fundamental and democratic rights to peaceful assembly and free expression, and advised citizens to be wary of subversive elements who weaponize and commercialise protests for personal financial and ideological benefits.

On the alleged involvement of NLC President Joe Ajero in terrorism financing and other crimes leading to his invitation for questioning by the police, Adejobi explained that contrary to disinformation, the invitation extended to certain individuals within the NLC leadership has nothing to do with rights advocacy and activities of the union leadership but is aimed at clearing the relationship between the individuals and Wynne, who in addition to plotting unconstitutional regime change, is also financing terrorism in Nigeria.

He said: “Following the interaction between the police investigation team and the NLC president, there is now a clearer understanding of the focus of the ongoing police investigation and the depth of Andrew Wynne’s subversive network and activities. No nation will tolerate attempts by foreign elements to interfere in its internal affairs, threaten national security and organize and fund local elements to instigate uprisings aimed at destabilizing the country and engendering violent and unconstitutional regime change.”

The IG appealed for the cooperation and support of all law-abiding citizens in the ongoing investigation and assured anyone with information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects declared wanted will be appreciated and rewarded handsomely.