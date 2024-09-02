Police Arraign 10 Endbadgovernance Protesters over Alleged Treason, Mutiny 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The office of the Inspector General (IG) of Police on Monday arraigned 10 protesters, who participated in the recent #endbadgovernance and hunger protest, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

They were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on alleged treason, mutiny and inciting Nigerians against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The defendants in the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/ CS/454/2024 are Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye, Adeyemi Abiodun Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo Simon, Angel Love Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello Nurudeen Khamis and Abduldalam Zubair.

According to the police lawyer, Mr Simon Lough (SAN), the defendants engaged in the act between July 1 and 4, after they were incited by a 70-year old Briton, Andrew Wynne, who is said to be at large.

Lough told journalists shortly after the court’s proceedings that the police have already commenced move to declare Wynne a wanted person.

Meanwhile, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the six-count charge and their lawyers which included Abubakar Marshall and Deji Adeyanju, proceeded to urge the court to admit the defendants to bail.

The prosecution however objected to the oral application, pointing out that the court is a court of record.

Reacting, trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, adjourned till September 11, for ruling in the bail application.

Lifu also ordered the remand of nine of the defendants who are male at the Kuje Correctional Centre, while the only female was sent to the Suleja Correctional Centre.

In count one of the charge, the defendants were accused of “acting in concert and with intent to destabilize Nigeria, conspired together to commit felony to wit! Treason and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code”.

In count two, they were said to have between July 1 and July 4, 2024 at Karshi Abuja, FCT, while acting in concert and with intent to destabilize Nigeria conspired together to commit felony to wit: Inciting to mutiny and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code.

Count three: That you (1)Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye (aka Lenin) ‘M’ 28YRS, (2)Adeyemi Abiodun Abayomi (aka Yomi) ‘M’ 34years. (3)Suleiman Yakubu ‘M’ 28 Years, (4)Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon ‘M’ 50Years, (5)Angel Love Innocent ‘F’ 51 Years, (6)Buhari Lawal ‘M’ 2lyears, (7)Mosiu Sadiq ‘M’ 28years, (8)Bashir Bello (aka Murtala) *‘M’ Slyears, (9)Nuradeen Khamis ‘M’ 47years, (10)Abdulsalam Zubairu ‘M’ 37years; others are Andrew Martin Wynne (aka Andrew Povich) *M’ 70years, Lucky Ehis Obiyan ‘M’, Comrade Musa Abdullahi ‘M’ and others now at large between July 1, 2024 to July 10,2024 in Abuja FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe within the jurisdiction of this court while acting in concert with Andrew Martin Wynne (aka Andrew povich) a British Citizen, with intent to destabilized Nigeria levies war against the state in order to intimidate or overawe the president by attacking and injuring police officers and burning police stations, High Court Complex, NCC Complex, Kano Printing Press, Government House Kano , Kaduna Investment and promotions Agency office, NURTW office and several other building and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 410 of the Penal Code (Northern States) Federal Provisions Act CAP P3 LFN 204.