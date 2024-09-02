NPFL: Ilechukwu Disappointed with Rangers Draw with El-Kanemi 

Rangers International Head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has expressed his disappointment with the outcome of his team’s first game in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title defence, branding it as “one of our worst games.”

The Nigerian champions began their title defence at their Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium with a 0-0 draw against President Federation Cup Holders El-Kanemi Warriors on Saturday and the former Heartland and Plateau United coach did not fail to bear his mind on the outcome.

“Today is one of the worst games we have played in this stadium and I am very sad about it because we had our game plan and at times football is funny and things won’t go the way you expect it to go. I must say El-Kanemi Warriors are a good side because I know the team so well. Now we have to plan a way forward because the game has been played and it’s gone,” Ilechukwu said after the match at the weekend.

However, he recognises that they need to sit back and review their performances ahead of subsequent matches, starting with an important two-legged affair against Angola’s Sagrada Esperança in the CAF Champions League second-round playoff.

Ilechukwu is now concerned with their recent form in competitive games this season which has seen them win just once in three games and drawing two, considering the standard of their opponents.

“It’s a general (team problem) thing. We have to sit down and analyse everything that happened today. (In this game) we did less than what people expected of us and even what we expected from ourselves. We won’t kill ourselves though it is a disappointing outcome but we must forge ahead.

“It is very concerning (ahead of our CAF Champions League match against Angola’s Sagrada). This same (performance) thing happened in our last game on the continent and when things like this happen you have to realize that we have to sit down and start analyse our stats and putting heads together to find a solution especially as we have some days ahead to prepare for the next game,” Ilechukwu said.

Rangers will face Sagrada Esperança in the CAF Champions League second round, first leg at home on the weekend of September 13 and 15 before heading to Angola the following weekend for the return leg with their league fixtures against Ikorodu City and Bayelsa United on Matchdays 2 and 3 in view.