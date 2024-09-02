Brewah: Strategic Collaboration Will Bridge Digital Divide, Boost Development across W’Africa

The Chairman, West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), Mr. Amara Brewah, speaks about the challenges in regulating telecommunications across West Africa, the role of the media and the need for strategic collaboration among telecoms regulators to manage the rapid pace of technological advancement. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

What are some of the key challenges WATRA currently faces in regulating the telecommunications industry in West Africa?

Telecommunications regulators all over the world have a very complex mandate and one of the key strategies for making their work easier and delivering more economic and welfare benefits to citizens is to collaborate at regional and global levels. On the platform of WATRA, telecommunications regulators in West Africa work together to bridge the digital divide, and manage the rapid pace of technological advancement while ensuring fair competition and consumer protection. We are far better off working together despite the differences in our diverse economic and regulatory environments of our members. There are linguistic and cultural differences across the region. Through WATRA, telecommunications regulators in West Africa strive to create frameworks that are adaptable to the unique circumstances of each country while promoting regional consistency. For instance, the challenges faced by a regulator in Sierra Leone might differ from those in Nigeria, but through collaborative frameworks, we aim to learn from each other and create solutions that are effective across the board. This is how you build bigger, wider markets that are more attractive to investors because there are similar standards and expectations that through collaborative efforts end up significantly improving the average quality of regulation in the region.

How can the media and public contribute to WATRA’s mission?

The West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has a vital message that needs to be communicated across the sub-region. The media plays a crucial role in disseminating this message to ensure people understand what WATRA stands for and what we aim to achieve. The media and the public can contribute by raising awareness about the importance of regulatory harmonisation, advocating for digital inclusion, and participating in public consultations to provide feedback on regulatory issues. By doing so, they help ensure that WATRA’s objectives are clearly understood and supported in promoting a more integrated and informed regulatory environment.

In West Africa, we have Anglophone and Francophone regions. What is WATRA doing to include Francophone media in its mission?

In West Africa, we face the challenge of language diversity with Anglophone, Francophone, and even Lusophone countries. To effectively engage Francophone media, WATRA ensures that all communications, including key documents like our constitution, are accurately translated and clear to all linguistic groups. We continuously engage with both Anglophone and Francophone stakeholders to ensure that information is accessible and that there is no communication barrier. It is essential to keep pushing forward in this area, ensuring that the right information reaches all communities in a language that many people understand, thus fostering unity in our mission.

How does WATRA ensure that the regulations it identifies as best practices are implemented by member regulators in West Africa?

WATRA develops comprehensive regulatory frameworks that are designed to be adaptable and beneficial across the region. We aim to be a one-stop shop for regulators within the sub-region, providing benchmarking and best practices that member states can adopt. However, the implementation of these regulations ultimately depends on each country’s specific circumstances, including governmental and societal factors. WATRA’s role is not to dictate but to suggest and guide, ensuring that the regulations we propose align with the broader goals of digital inclusion and social and economic development while allowing flexibility for national adaptation. Regulators gain a lot of knowledge and insight when they learn what’s working well in other places, especially their neighbours in West Africa.

Can you share some initiatives WATRA has embarked on to ensure internet access in underserved areas?

In many West African countries, underserved areas are supported by the Universal Access Development Fund (UADF). WATRA works to ensure that the frameworks guiding these funds are effective and that regulations encourage telecoms operators to serve these areas, despite the lower profit margins. We recognise that digital penetration is a priority for most governments, and WATRA plays a significant role in shaping regulations that promote service provision in these underserved regions, thereby driving broader digital inclusion. It is important to get this right as a big part of our population live in rural or underserved areas and a lot of the economic activities reside in these places. Improving access has massive economic and social benefits for national and regional economies.

How is WATRA aligning its activities with global telecommunications standards?

WATRA engages in extensive benchmarking and research through its working groups to ensure that our regulatory frameworks align with global telecommunications standards. Our goal is to make WATRA a reference point not only for West African countries but also for other African nations. By adopting best practices from around the world, we aim to create regulations that are forward-looking and that position the region to compete globally in the telecommunications sector. This, not only positions West Africa for investment in telecommunications but it also helps us better leverage the enormous economic and social advantages of individuals, enterprises, including SMEs and governments at all levels using digital technologies more broadly and more efficiently.

How would you describe the adoption of 5G technology among WATRA member countries?

Technology, including 5G, is inevitable, and while adoption rates vary across West Africa, WATRA is actively working to develop a framework that supports its deployment. For instance, in Sierra Leone, we are still in the trial phase and educating the public about the benefits and safety of 5G. Different countries are at different stages of 5G adoption, and WATRA’s role is to provide a framework that countries can adopt based on their unique circumstances, helping to address concerns and ensure that infrastructure is in place to support this new technology.

What advice does WATRA has for the region in terms of building telecommunications infrastructure?

Infrastructure is a critical challenge for development across Africa, including West Africa. WATRA’s role is to create a regulatory framework that encourages both public and private sector investment in telecommunications infrastructure. By fostering collaboration and better understanding and a meeting of views and interests between governments and private investors, we aim to facilitate the building of the necessary infrastructure that will drive technological advancement, digital penetration and economic growth across the region.

How does WATRA’s work contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in West Africa?

WATRA’s efforts to enhance telecommunications investment and infrastructure through smarter, more efficient regulation directly benefit SMEs by providing them with better access to communications tools, digital platforms, and online markets. This expansion enables SMEs to improve their operations, increase efficiency, and innovate, which is crucial for their growth and competitiveness. By creating a regulatory environment that attracts investment and supports business operations, WATRA plays a key role in the economic empowerment of SMEs. When a woman in a small town somewhere in West Africa sells traditional clothing designs to a much broader regional or national market, she is benefitting from better telecommunications regulations that promote investment in maintaining, improving or replacing infrastructure, lower costs, improve quality and widens access. It is our aim to make millions of citizens in West Africa to improve their incomes and livelihoods through telecommunications regulations that provide better access to digital technologies that enable them conduct economic activities more efficiently.

Can you discuss some of WATRA’s recent achievements in the region?

One of WATRA’s recent significant achievements is the implementation of the ‘One Network Area’ initiative, which has reduced roaming charges and enhanced mobile connectivity across member countries. This initiative, part of the ECOWAS free roaming protocol, is a major step forward in regional integration and has made communication more affordable and accessible for people travelling within the region.

How does WATRA contribute to regional economic integration?

By improving telecommunications infrastructure and access, WATRA supports economic development across West Africa. Enhanced ICT infrastructure facilitates business growth, job creation, and better access to education and healthcare, all of which are critical for economic integration and development. WATRA’s work in promoting technological advancement across various sectors helps drive regional economic integration by making markets more accessible and operations more efficient.

What future projects is WATRA looking at to drive development across the West African region?

WATRA is continuously working to create a comprehensive framework that serves as a guide for telecommunications regulation across the region. One of our current efforts focuses on the deployment of new satellite technologies like Starlink, which has recently been adopted in Sierra Leone. We have a sub-committee researching the potential benefits and challenges of these technologies across different countries, and we aim to publish our findings to guide member states in making informed decisions. By pooling resources and acting together, we speed up the journey towards identifying and adopting the best regulatory decisions.

What is the main objective of WATRA in all its activities?

The main objective of WATRA is to enhance affordable access to quality telecommunications services across West Africa by promoting collaboration among member countries. We aim to create efficient regulations that attract investment and boost the expansion of telecommunications services. Through regular meetings and continuous communication, we collaborate to address common challenges and share best practices, ensuring that our regulatory frameworks are both effective and adaptable.

Does WATRA collaborate with the private sector, particularly telecoms operators?

WATRA collaborates with both the public and private sectors, although our direct engagement with telecoms operators is typically mediated through national regulators. Our role is to create a condusive regulatory environment that benefits all stakeholders, including private companies. While we do not have direct relationships with operators, our collective guidance on frameworks and regulations are designed to support a thriving telecommunications sector that benefits both public and private interests.

How can improved telecommunications and ICT access, promoted by WATRA, help alleviate poverty in West Africa?

Improved telecommunications and ICT access can significantly alleviate poverty by creating jobs, enhancing education, and improving access to healthcare and financial services. By bringing technological advancements into various sectors, we can enhance productivity and efficiency, leading to better economic outcomes and improved quality of life for people across the region. WATRA’s work in expanding ICT infrastructure is a critical component of this effort, helping to create opportunities and lift communities out of poverty.

How does WATRA influence regulatory policies among West African countries to benefit its members?

As a regional body, WATRA provides guidance and a collaborative platform for member states to align their regulatory policies. We develop frameworks based on international best practices and offer them as a guide for member states to adopt according to their national contexts. While implementation decisions are made internally by each country, WATRA’s role is to provide the knowledge and tools needed to make informed decisions that balance governmental, consumer, and investor interests, ultimately benefiting the region as a whole.