‘APC Will Be Defeated in Any Election in Ekiti with Situation on Ground’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The immediate-past state Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Funmilayo Theresa Ogun, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be defeated in any future election in the state in view of the untold hardship the people have been subjected to by the APC-led government.

Specifically, the PDP chieftain told members of the opposition party not to nurse the impression that defeating the ruling APC is impossible in the 2026 governorship poll.

Ogun said the party enjoys electrifying popularity, the right appeal across 177 wards and wider acceptability to abort Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second term bid in the forthcoming election, and use same as a template for the 2027 presidential contest.

Setting agenda for the 20-member Caretaker Committee set up by Iliya Damagun-led party’s National Working Committee, following the expiration of the tenure of the State working Committee, the former state Works Commissioner tasked the body to strive hard to foster unity in PDP.

Ogun gave the hint yesterday during a church thanksgiving marking the end of her tenure as the PDP State Secretary and the opening of a Consultation/ Reconciliation/Mobilisation office in Ado Ekiti to kick-start aggressive membership drives for the party ahead of 2026.

In spite of the lackluster performances of the party in past elections and seeming cleavages within its fold, Ogun asserted that efforts are being intensified to restructure the PDP and strengthen it to be able to dislodge the ruling party.

She posited that self-serving tendency to wreck the party would be stoutly resisted before the 2026 gubernatorial poll.

According to her, “Defeating the APC is not an impossible task, we have the wherewithal to accomplish this, particularly now that Nigerians are in economic pains and are gradually regretting voting APC into power at all levels.

“All we needed to do was to put our house in order, checkmate the fifth columnists and aggressively mobilise the Ekiti people to prove that we are serious to launch a comeback in 2026 and the task will be realised easily.”

Ogun urged the new caretaker committee composed by the national leadership of the party to be impartial, be focused and shun disloyalty in the administration of the party. She reminded them that the party requires cohesion and convergence of efforts and ideas to wriggle out of the current conundrum and rose to stardom, by winning the next coming governorship election.

Ogun said the consultation/reconciliation/mobilisation office she inaugurated in Ado Ekiti would serve as a rendezvous for the PDP members and interested Ekiti people to promote the party to be able to pose as a strong alternative platform to the “wobbling and fumbling ruling APC.”

The former commissioner appealed to Ekiti citizens to forget the past mistakes and vote massively for the party in the coming election now that they have realised that the PDP remains the best platform to take Ekiti State and Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“With these increasing and hydra-headed security crises, skyrocketing food prices, hyper-inflation, rising youth unemployment, and deep-seated divisions among Nigeria, it is evidently clear that the APC has failed the people and it must be wholesomely rejected by the populace in every election,” she said.