2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES: Team Nigeria Continues Searches for Table Tennis Medals

Despite recent setbacks in the table tennis singles events at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Team Nigeria remains determined to be successful at the Games in the French capital city. 

Following the exits of Faith Obazuaye, Olufemi Alabi, and Victor Farinloye, the focus will today shift to Bolawa Akingbemisilu, Isau Ogunkunle, and Christiana Alabi, who will open their quests for medals today. 

Yesterday was challenging for Team Nigeria as Obazuaye was overpowered by her Chinese Taipei opponent, losing 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-3) in the Women’s Class 10. 

Similarly, Alabi fell to his Chinese counterpart with the same 3-0 margin (11-6, 11-6, 11-7) in the Men’s Class 10. Farinloye also faced a tough match, losing 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-7) to his Croatian opponent in the Men’s Class 8. 

Looking ahead to Monday (today), Paralympic debutant, Akingbemisilu, will face Brazil’s Lucas Arabian in the Men’s Class 5. Ogunkunle has a formidable challenge in Turkey’s Abdullah Ozturk in the Round of 16 while Christiana Alabi will compete against her Chilean opponent in the Women’s Class 5 Round of 16. 

Despite the earlier losses, Ogunkunle remains optimistic: “I am going for total victory because we are not leaving Paris without any medal. I am sure we can still make something out of the matches that remain for us in the games,” he assured Nigerians last night.

