Ogbomoso Crisis: Soun Moves to Tame Embattled Cleric, Installs New Chief Imam

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, has installed Sheikh Habeeb Ayilara, as Chief Imam of the palace.

The appointment made by the League of Imams and Alfas of Ogbomoso and other Muslim leaders was approved by the Soun of Ogbomoso, at the weekend.

Sheikh Habeeb Ayilara, who has been the choice of the Ayilara family whose turn it is to produce the Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland, was turbaned in the presence of a large population of Muslims in the community, including the Parakoyi of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Sirajudeen Aleem; Senator Fatai Buhari (represented by Alhaji Yekinni Woleola) and other Muslim leaders in the community.

However, the Parakoyi noted the new Imam would be the Chief Imam of Aafin Ogbomoso, implying that the embattled Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland Sheikh Teliat Yunus Olusina Ayilara’s position is intact though commentators explained there is more to it than meet the eye.

Aleem said since the issue of Alhaji Teliat is in court they would not act contrary to the court.

“He will be the Imam of the palace; the Imam of the Oba; we are not acting in contempt of the court because the matter is in court; it is the court that will tell us if Imam Teliat is Imam Ogbomoso or not. We are not removing him (Alhaji Teliat) as Chief Imam Ogbomoso; he is still because the matter is in court, but the Imam of the Soun is the one we are turbaning today. Listen to me; he is Imam of the palace – of all the Soun Royal Houses,” the Parakoyi declared.

In his remark, the Soun chastised those trying to make the throne of the Soun a religious issue, pointing out that the “throne is that of the traditionalists. Soun Ogunlola, who founded the throne was a pure traditionalist; he worshiped the Ogun deity. We, Christians and Muslims are just intruding so to say. It originally belonged to the traditional religion worshipers; so, we should encourage religious harmony. It neither belongs to either of us Christians nor Muslims; they are only lending us the throne, eni a fi rolo to ni toun baje, kinni ki oloro o wa se.

“Let me make it clear that the event of today is not the bus stop; we are yet to reach our destination – the bus only stopped to pick up someone. I have refused to remove him (the incumbent Chief Imam Teliat), despite him taking me to court. But I told him you can’t take me to court and lead me in prayer; we don’t go to court and become friends.

You, that took me to court, you intend to win – to win against the Oba, and you call yourself an indigene of this town. Such prayers can’t be answered I believe. I am a pastor; if I take my member to court, will I lead in prayer and such members will say amen?”

“Today’s event marks my birthday. It is historical. We conducted thorough research on the person we installed today; we don’t want to make such a mistake again. I have been an alfa (pastor) for 32 years; I believe Imam Teliat was still wearing pants then. That is the truth. And as Christians, we don’t mount the pulpit to abuse a king; l don’t know your religion much but in Christendom; we don’t do that, although some pastors say nonsense too. We should give reverence to God the creator on the pulpit.

“Parakoyi has been leading prayer in the palace and representing me, but I told him we need an Imam who will be representing me where I am invited regarding religious matters.”

The new Imam was later presented with the staff and certificate of office by the Asoju Muslumi of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Mikahel Misasco.