NPFL: Champions Enugu Rangers Held in Season Opener 

The new NPFL season kicked off yesterday with champions Enugu Rangers held to a scoreless draw by visiting El Kanemi Warriors in Enugu.

Both teams created chances to score, but failed to with El Kanemi the more dominant club.

Rangers goalkeeper Japhet Opubo saved the blushes of his team at least when he denied the visitors when through on goal.

The remaining nine other matches will be played next weekend as the organisers made good their promise to start the new season this weekend.