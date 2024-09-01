Kudos to NSA for Rescuing 20 Medical Students

With the information emanating from security circle over the successful rescue of the 20 medical students and seven other hostages, who were abducted by a criminal gang in Benue State is true, kudos must be given to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) led by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for coordinating the operation.

Report had it that the ONSA led the operatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out the rescue operation on August 22, 2024, without paying the N50 million ransom demanded by the terrorists.

The hostages, who were abducted on August 15 while travelling to Enugu, included 20 medical students from the University of Jos and the University of Maiduguri. In addition to the students, five other passengers and two victims previously taken by the gang were also freed.

During a press briefing last Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, praised the coordinated efforts that led to the successful rescue.

The IG credited the operation’s success to a robust security network, intelligence gathering, collaboration with other security agencies, community engagement, and the deployment of highly skilled officers.

Nigerians are looking forward to seeing the deployment of the same strategy to stamp out terrorism in the country going forward.

Terrorism has lingered for too long in Nigeria, and it is believed that lack of synergy among security agencies has been hindering the fight against the menace.

The DSS under the immediate past leadership, which was always supposed to be in the forefront of providing intelligence failed in this regard.

Ribadu was said to have been frustrated that the DSS was allegedly undermining his efforts to carry out the marching orders given by President Bola Tinubu to rid the country of terrorists and kidnappers.

It is hoped that the new Director General of DSS, Adeola Ajayi, would collaborate with other security agencies to rid the country of terrorists instead of running after some innocent Nigerians to hang terrorism-financing charges on their necks.