Haaland’s Back-to-back Hat-trick, Raphinha’s Goals Give City, Barca Perfect Starts

Femi Solaja with agency report

Erling Haaland continued his superb start to the season by hitting back-to-back hat-tricks as defending champions Manchester City beat West Ham United at London Stadium.

In Spain, Brazillian forward, Raphinha also continued his brilliant form with FC Barcelona, following a hat-trick that gave his side 7-0 win at home against Real Valladolid.

The results of the teams have given the sides not just perfect start but also ensure they are at the top of the table in their respective leagues.

In London yesterday, Manchester City profited from Arsenal’s dropping of points at home against Brighton as the Norway striker struck twice in the first half and added a third late on to take his tally to seven goals in three games and maintain City’s 100% start to the campaign.

Haaland slid in a 10th-minute opener after receiving a pass from Bernardo Silva, but West Ham drew level when Ruben Dias turned Jarrod Bowen’s cross into his own net.

Haaland restored City’s lead midway through the first half, driving a fierce strike into the roof of the net.

The Hammers had struggled to get a foothold in the game but hit the woodwork early in the second half through Mohammed Kudus following a quick break.

That chance sparked them into life and for a significant period they had their opponents on the back foot.

But they did not threaten Ederson enough and Haaland – quiet for much of the second half – beat the offside trap late on to get his and City’s third.

The win means Pep Guardiola’s side are already top of the table in the early stages of this season while West Ham are 14th with three points from three games.

In Spain, Raphinha scored a hat-trick as Barcelona blew Valladolid away with a thumping 7-0 victory to maintain a perfect start to the new La Liga season.

Hansi Flick’s side are the only team to win all four matches at the start of the campaign and moved seven points ahead of champions Real Madrid.

It was the former Leeds winger who opened the scoring in the 20th minute at the Olympic Stadium.

Striker Robert Lewandowski added a second goal just four minutes after the opener for his fourth of the season.

Valladolid kept the Catalans at bay until stoppage time in the first half, when defender Jules Kounde secured a healthy lead after prodding home from a corner.

Brazil’s Raphinha scored two in eight minutes to secure the match ball before new signing Dani Olmo added a sixth with his second goal for the club.

Substitute Ferran Torres rounded off a fantastic display from Flick’s men ahead of the international break.

RESULTS

EPL

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

Brentford 3-1 S’hampton

Everton 2-3 B’mouth

Ipswich 1-1 Fulham

Leicester 1-2 Aston

Forest 1-1 Wolves

West Ham 1-3 Man City

LA LIGA

Barca 7-0 Valladolid

Athletic Club 0-1 Atletico

Espanyol 2-1 Rayo

Leganes 0-0 Mallorca