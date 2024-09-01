‘Envy’ is Among Nigeria’s Political Class, El-Rufai Laments Amidst Alleged N432bn Corruption Allegations

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took to his official X handle at the weekend to share his personal thoughts on what he termed ‘envy’ among Nigeria’s political class.

His lamentation follows allegations of corruption and misappropriation of government funds during his eight years as governor of Kaduna State.

The state House of Assembly had claimed that his eight-year administration allegedly siphoned N432 billion, leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

Responding, El-Rufai’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismissed as “scandalous”, the claims by the state lawmakers.



The former governor has since filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the state House of Assembly.

However, in a long post on his on X handle yesterday, El-Rufai who described envy as an ‘incurable disease’ said he doubted if it could be cured among the political class.

He said, “WEEKEND REFLECTION: “NONE of us has to fail for ALL of us to succeed. And in unity there is strength.” – @VP Kamala Harris, US Vice President (2021-2024) and Democratic presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention.



“The quote above led me to reflect on the meaning and implications for our situation in Nigeria. Feelings of envy require that EVERYONE fails for ONE to succeed.

“Envy is quite prevalent amongst the key actors in our political system. Competence, capacity, and commitment are some personal leadership qualities that attract the envy of those lacking or deficient in these indices.



“Instead of striving to attain, the envious seek to hate and destroy those that are better. Envy leads to hatred.

“Hatred leads to destructive thoughts and actions, including unspeakable crimes like perjury, malicious prosecution, persecution, unlawful imprisonment, torture, and even murder for the target(s) of the envy.



“Can the incurable disease of envy amongst Nigerians, particularly among the members of the political class be cured? Personally, I doubt it.

“The emerging problem of Nigeria is the outcome of the continuously deteriorating competence, capacity, and commitment of the political leadership.

“Societies succeed or fail depending on these personal and institutional qualities.

“No matter what, the incurable virus of ENVY has to be confronted and degraded, if not cured if Nigeria is to achieve its manifest destiny of greatness and leadership of the Black Race. I pray this can be realised. Amen.”