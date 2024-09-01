Edo 2024: PDP Takes Campaign to Owan, Canvasses Votes for Ighodalo, Ogie

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Mr. Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, as well as leaders and members of the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the weekend, took the party’s campaign for the September 21 governorship election to Owan East and Owan West Local Government Areas (LGAs), canvassing support for its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his deputy, Osarodion Ogie.



The campaign train was received by an unprecedented jubilant crowd in both LGAs, with the party’s candidate pledging to sustain the growth and developmental trajectory in the State if elected.

Speaking at the Owan West Local Government Area Secretariat, Obaseki said the party is presenting a competent and credible candidate and will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.



He said the party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and himself were the pillars of the previous government of Adams Oshiomole, working for eight years without pay.

The governor noted that Ighodalo has the experience to sustain the ongoing projects and programmes initiated by his government to improve the lives of the people and place the state on the path of prosperity and progress.



Obaseki noted: “Asue Ighodalo has been working with me since 2008 and I have known him for 40 years. He is not looking for money, fame, or fortune but wants to work for the Edo people. He is rich and is the chairman of many boards, but he resigned because he wanted to serve the Edo people.

“When Oshiomhole came to beg me to work for him, I told him I couldn’t do it alone but he told me to look for capable people to work with me. So, I called Asue Ighodalo to join me. We are the people who held Oshiomhole’s administration.



“We told Oshiomhole that we would put our money down to work for the Edo people. Oshiomhole never paid us for eight years. We paid to serve the government and the people of Edo State.”

He added, “Ighodalo’s collaboration with Osarodion Ogie will ensure the development of the State. Owan West is for PDP and we will always win our elections here but this time around needs 90 per cent winning.”



The governor, while speaking to party faithful at the Afuze Mini Township Stadium in Owan East Local Government Area, said, “Asue Ighodalo is a hardworking man and not a thief, and will not steal your money but rather work tirelessly to improve the lives of the people of the state.”



Reassuring the sustainability of all ongoing developmental projects and programmes if Ighodalo is elected, Obaseki said: “We came together in 2018 to rescue Edo State and since 2016, he has worked as the chairman of Alaghodaro to move the state forward and put it on the path of development and growth.

On his part, Ighodalo promised to improve all sectors of the state’s economy, including security, agriculture, education, power, and internet connectivity, among others, making life more meaningful for the Owan people and Edo people at large.