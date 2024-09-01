DSS Releases Ex-BBC Editor, Soyinka’s Passport, Blames Arrest on ‘Mistaken’ Identity

Sunday Ehigiator

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the seized passport of a former BBC editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, and allegedly blamed his arrest on “possible mistaken identity,” according to a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who accompanied the journalist to retrieve his passport.



Soyinka, a two-time Emmy-nominated investigative journalist and West Africa Regional Editor at The Conversation Africa, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, shortly after arriving on a Virgin Atlantic flight from London, United Kingdom on Sunday, August 25.

The pioneer editor of the BBC Pidgin Service was subsequently held and interrogated for about eight hours at both the DSS airport command and the agency’s Ikoyi office.



He was later released on self-recognisance while his passport was withheld.

The first explanation by the secret police for the arrest was that Soyinka’s name was placed on its watchlist at the request of an unnamed government agency.

The Premium Times reported that the agency later blamed the entire saga on a possible mistaken identity.

Human rights lawyer, Effiong, accompanied Soyinka to retrieve his passport.



Effiong stated that the DSS attributed the arrest to mistaken identity, raising concerns about the agency’s transparency and accountability.

“The DSS attributed the arrest of Adejuwon Soyinka to mistaken identity, which raised more questions than answers,” Effiong reportedly said.

The agency’s actions had drawn international scrutiny, with global organisations condemning Soyinka’s detention and calling for increased protection for Nigerian journalists.



The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria had earlier condemned Soyinka’s arrest.

The organisation said the development fits into the pattern of a systematic clampdown on journalists nationwide since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Reacting to the latest development yesterday morning, the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, said his organisation was shocked that the DSS could violate the rights of a law-abiding citizen the way it has done.

“IPI Nigeria will consult with Soyinka to decide how to respond to this unbelievable demonstration of incompetence by operatives of a key intelligence agency,” Mojeed said.



“There must be accountability in this matter. All those involved in the unfortunate saga must answer for their roles. A good starting point is for the SSS to issue a formal apology to Soyinka for the inconvenience and psychological anguish caused him.

“Also, we will like a commitment from the agency that it will henceforth desist from exhibiting this kind of reckless, undemocratic, and unprofessional behaviour towards law-abiding citizens.”



Soyinka’s detention was the latest incident in a growing trend of attacks on journalists under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recent cases include Segun Olatunji, former FirstNews editor, arrested in March; Daniel Ojukwu, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) journalist, detained for 10 days in May; and Jamil Mabai, freelance journalist, detained by Katsina Hisbah religious police.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has also detained several journalists and whistleblowers over petitions filed against them.

The incidents have sparked widespread criticism from press freedom advocates, highlighting Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights record.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported that at least 56 journalists were assaulted or harassed by security forces or unidentified citizens while covering the recent anti-government #EndBadGovernance demonstrations.