UNEC89 Law Class Ends Convention on a High Note with Gala Dinner

The Vintano Hotel in Lekki, Lagos State, was the setting for a glamorous evening last Saturday, as the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus Law Class of 1989 hosted a dinner to conclude their 2024 annual convention.

The dinner, which began at 7 p.m. and continued into the early hours of Sunday, was the pinnacle of the four-day event.

The convention commenced on Thursday, August 22, with a rooftop party to welcome members from across the country and abroad. Over the next few days, the UNEC89 Law Class, accompanied by their families, participated in various activities at the hotel. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, chaired by outgoing National President, Hon. Paul Awoyesuku, was a key event. During the AGM, Chief Ike Onwuchuluba was elected as the new National President, alongside other executive members. Justice Pete Obiorah of the Court of Appeal was appointed to lead the newly formed Board of Trustees, intended for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission. The outgoing president emphasized that the Board would serve in an advisory capacity, without executive powers under the Class constitution.

Giving back to society has always been a cornerstone of the Class’s annual conventions. In this spirit, while the AGM was underway, the spouses of members engaged in charitable activities, donating food and other essentials worth hundreds of thousands of naira to motherless babies’ homes.

Health also took centre stage at the convention, with members paying close attention to a health talk delivered by nutritionist Mr Charles Oguike. He emphasized the importance of moderation and personalized dietary choices, advising members on foods to avoid and those to incorporate into their diets.

To add a touch of excitement, the Class also organized an outing at Atican Beach, where surfing, horse riding, and dancing brought joy to the women and children. The Saturday dinner, preceded by a photo session, was chaired by Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, whose witty humour enlivened the atmosphere. He proudly noted that the Class boasts four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), with two more to be sworn in on September 30, and he expressed confidence that many more would join their ranks in the coming years. He also highlighted the Class’s notable members, including a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal, high court judges, and successful professionals in various fields.

Following the chairman’s remarks, Mr. Emeka Opara, Coordinator of the Lagos Chapter, delivered a welcome address titled “The Burden of Certainty and the Joy of Visitation,” in which he expressed the Chapter’s gratitude and likened their joy to that of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Annunciation.

Outgoing President Awoyesuku then delivered his ‘State of the Class’ address, themed “Soaring to Greater Heights.” He credited faith with reuniting the Class for this 12th convention after the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and Nigeria’s economic challenges. He thanked the Local Organizing Committee and the numerous members, both in Nigeria and abroad, who contributed to the convention’s success. He also outlined the achievements of his tenure before the new executive, led by Chief Ike Onwuchuluba, was sworn in.

The guest speaker, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, who arrived slightly late, captivated the audience with his speech on “The Impact of the Supreme Court Decision on Local Government Autonomy on the Nigerian Federal Structure.” Without glancing at notes, he held the audience’s rapt attention, prompting applause as he navigated complex topics. Falana questioned why people in the South West and South East focus on divisive rhetoric such as the group that gave the recent quit notice to Igbo people to leave Yoruba land instead of positive stories of cooperation, such as the historic alliance between Major-General Aguiyi Ironsi and Colonel Fajuyi, or the partnership between Otunba Subomi Balogun and Dr Alex Ekwueme in founding First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

According to Falana, why should people, instead of going to court to challenge their very unconstitutional and brazen prevention from voting in Lagos by hired thugs and Agberos, resign to “leaving it to God? God is too busy to do our work for us,” he said.

He mentioned instances when he, Falana, as a young lawyer, was sent by the late Alao Aka-Bashorun to defend student union leaders (the late Chima Ubani and his comrades) of the University of Nigeria, when they were detained by the Ibrahim Babangida regime, and when the same regime influenced the then Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Chimere Ikokwu, a students’ leader in his own days, to rusticate Ubani and his colleagues. These are positive stories he said, to be highlighted by both sides of the River Niger, while there should be cooperation in tackling the Agberos recruited by politicians to divide the people.

Falana also criticized the mismanagement of resources by both federal and state governments, especially since the Ibrahim Babangida era, highlighting how economic programs imposed by the IMF and World Bank have exacerbated poverty in Nigeria. “Why are Nigerians getting poorer whilst money is being pumped to state governments?” he asked, almost rhetorically, mentioning humongous amounts shared by state governments just in the past few months.

He didn’t spare the judiciary, stressing that the “Supreme Court is now the Supreme Court of the government in power.” According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the Supreme Court has no legislative powers, noting that the justices of the Supreme Court cannot rewrite the provisions of the Constitution.

He also took umbrage at the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on Local Government allocations, saying “It was legislation by the Supreme Court.”

During a question-and-answer session, Falana urged lawyers to expand their practice areas and demand accountability. He noted that many of the 2,100 people arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests are still in detention, a situation that has largely been ignored by the media.

Echoing the chairman’s earlier remarks, Falana called for more Senior Advocates of Nigeria within the UNEC89 Law Class, praising the two SAN-designates, Edwin Anikwem and Dr. Monday Ubani, and encouraging the Class to continue striving for excellence.

The dinner concluded with a closing prayer led by Professor Rev. Fr. Edwin Ezike, a member of the Class who teaches at their alma mater, the Law Faculty of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.