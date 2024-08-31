‘One Love’ No More as Music Icon, Onyeka Onwenu is Laid to Rest

* Otti, Obi, Alakija pay last respects

Sunday Ehigiator

The city of Lagos was overwhelmed with grief and tributes as the remains of the legendary musician, Onyeka Onwenu were laid to rest yesterday.

A large crowd of mourners gathered at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju for the funeral service, paying their respects to a woman whose impact spanned multiple fields, including music, broadcasting, acting, and activism.



Onwenu, who passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 72, was honored with a heartfelt service attended by notable figures such as former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.



Following the service, a private burial was held at a vault in Ikoyi, where family and close friends gathered for a final farewell.

The atmosphere was sober as Onwenu’s casket was lowered into the ground, marking the end of an era for a woman whose legacy would continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

Otti, Obi, as well as Forbes-listed Richest woman in Africa, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, amongst others, were all present to pay their last respects to the late music icon.



Obi eulogised Onwenu as a Selfless, Impactful Icon

Speaking about the late singer, Obi described her as a wonderful and impactful soul who dedicated her life to showing love and service to humanity.

He noted that “she lived a life of love, giving, and progress, leaving a lasting legacy.”



During her burial, mourners were overcome with emotion as they gathered to pay their respects.

Onyeka’s sons were visibly moved, with one of them touching his mother’s casket before it was lowered into the ground.

A bible was also placed on top of the casket, symbolising her strong faith in Christianity.



She was finally laid to rest in a white casket, surrounded by undertakers dressed in Igbo traditional attire.

Speaking further, Obi said, “God gave Nigeria a wonderful and impactful soul. She tried to show love and service to humanity.”

He emphasised that she was a part of every progress made, leaving a lasting legacy.