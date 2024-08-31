Lagos Agency Records 24,955 Sexual Violence Cases in Six Years

Segun James

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has said it recorded at 24, 955 gender-based sexual violence in the state between 2019 till date.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, revealed this at a media parley to commemorate the domestic and sexual violence awareness month and award night, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

They disclosed that the 2024 programme is themed: ‘Not On My Watch!’

According to them, they are determined to curb the worrisome rising cases of sexual violence, adding that the state government has unveiled plans to embark on massive advocacy campaigns across all the local government areas of the state.

Pedro, represented by Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Hameed Oyenuga, decried the rising cases of sexual based violence involving both sexes in the state.

According to him, “The theme of this year is based on the compelling need to ensure that Lagosians realise that ending the menace of Sexual and Gender Based Violence is indeed a collective effort, which requires the support and collaboration of all members of society.

“We therefore intend to engage all demographics including men, women and children.”

As part of activities to commemorate the month, the agency will be holding the Turn Alausa Purple campaign which would be preceded by a Circular from the Head of Service, directing all public servants to adorn the colour purple on September 2, to kickstart the month at the Secretariat Gate, Alausa, House of Assembly Gate and the Old Secretariat simultaneously.

Others include: Advocacy walks against Domestic and Sexual Violence. The walk takes place at Local Governments where there are low reporting of cases. This would involve the paramount traditional rulers, community leaders, market men and women, religious clerics and other relevant stakeholders in the community.

The advocacy walk is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, September 4, and the purpose of the advocacy walk is to educate and sensitise the citizens and residents of the state on the issues of SGBV and the available services that the state has to offer in curbing the menace.

This walk will take place from Ile-Zik along the local airport area to Ipodo Market at the Computer Village and within the Ikeja Local Government.

Also, there will be Eko men walk to encourage men to see themselves as duty bearers in the fight against SGBV, shun any form of violence and also promote positive masculinity.

“This will also be an opportunity to shine the light on the fact that men can be victims/survivors and they should therefore be encouraged to speak up and speak out when they have opportunity to speak with other men themselves.

“This program will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024, within the Ajegunle area of Lagos State within the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government.

“The increased number of cases that have been received recently from that area has informed our decision to have this walk in that area,”Pedro stated.

Also, there will be SGBV symposium; titled: ‘Are We Doing Enough? A Decade of Reflection and Action’.

“We have proposed to have this programme which is geared at reviewing the state’s progress in responding to SGBV in the past 10 years and to formulate actions and policies for the next decade whilst focusing on gathering stakeholders on DSV in Lagos State.

“Our aim is to bring together key stakeholders, policymakers, activists and experts to discuss the progress made, challenges encountered and future directions for effectively combating SGBV,” the AG stated.

As part of the programme a panel session is scheduled to consider key issues which will include: The role of forensics in solving SGBV cases, strategies for enhancing access to legal justice through effective Investigation and Prosecution of SGBV cases

Opportunities for legislative and policy advancements, among others.